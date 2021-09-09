Russia – Malta – 2: 0, September 7, 2021: analysis of the match, assessment of Karpin’s performance in the starting games

If that evening there was a team in front of the Russian national team that would add a little class to its bold and progressive game system, then we, of course, would not stand it and let it pass. Or maybe not even one goal. Malta too easily passed the middle of the field, broke our pressure, delivered the ball between the lines or deployed the entire defense with diagonals, and then it simply lacked a clear final action. This continued until the second goal of Russia from the penalty spot.

The most interesting thing is that initially Malta seemed to be an ideal opponent for preparation from all points of view. For a long time the team Davis Manji relies on going forward through control, a combination of short and medium passes, pulling opponents into pressing and then trying to quickly pass it by accelerating the attack. Courage constantly flows into adventurism – in each of the last matches, without exception, Malta received chances and goals after losing its third of the field. The individual qualities of football players are not enough to play such a difficult football, but they still try, even through mistakes.





In defense, Malta is also clearly not a classic “underdog” – even if it most often refuses high pressure, but does not sit hopelessly low, tries to keep a high line, the space behind the backs of its defenders can be used. Yes, and in the flank areas, it is often enough. Playing with Malta should be interesting and enjoyable. In a cliche, she plays herself and allows her opponent to do it.

Therefore, it seemed that on Tuesday we will see the most solid match at Karpine. In the game with Malta, it was possible to demonstrate all new developments at once, many factors contributed to this:

1) the team has been together not for two days, but for more than a week, and some things through training (which were few, but still) and the matches were supposed to improve;

2) it was a great match for practicing and improving the effectiveness of your own pressure structure. Malta did not radically change the system and algorithms: everything remained approximately the same as it was before. All this could be prepared;

3) I wanted to see a real game from a position of strength, restless pressure and at least a few juicy trump cards in a positional attack. What was missing in previous games.

And what did we see in the end?

The pressure was again scattered, especially in the first half. Yes, we scored a goal after someone else’s mistake and got a couple more opportunities (it read – the same thing happened in the first match in March), but let’s not discuss episodes, but integrity. Before the break and at the beginning of the second half, Malta threateningly often broke our pressure either at the expense of the goalkeeper, or by shifting the wingers to the middle and creating a numerical advantage, or due to a combination of these factors. The middle passed quickly, there was no compactness in Russia, Barinov I did not cover the holes in the center alone.





It was not possible to play from a position of strength either. The final advantage was achieved only in the last 25 minutes, and before that Russia was really fighting with an opponent on equal terms. Moreover, Malta even was in the lead in the number of strikes up to the 68th minute: eight against five. In terms of ownership, there was an approximate equality (it also turned out to be a breakaway only in the end). Dominance was out of the question. We even played the second number with the segments at 1: 0.

Positional attack again did not please. Most of the punches and dangerous moments took place after pressing, quick attacks or sets. If Malta had not brought goals for itself, it is not known whether we would have scored before the break. Only 6% of positional attacks were brought to impacts (four out of 62). Flank triangles did not work again, and the only algorithm that caught my eye was opening Ionova behind the center-backs after a preliminary departure Smolova in depth and stretching the opponent.

Finally, HR decisions, which are usually compared with decisions Cherchesova, also seemed ambiguous. And here you can slightly expand the scope and talk about all three matches at once.





Smolov, even if he scored, even managed to lose a lot of balls with Malta (passing accuracy – 56%, nine out of 15, there were big problems with aggravating passes), fought poorly and turned off in pressure. And the fact that Fedor was not at the start with Croatia, or during that game, hints that Karpin was simply afraid to use him in a really serious match – consistency and stability were required there. Cherchesov was also afraid of this.

Miranchuk spent 58 minutes, but played so-so – there can be no enthusiasm here. In other matches, the score was about the same, it is still difficult to count on him as an unconditional player in the starting lineup. Zakharyan specifically dropped out, even in the match with Croatia, he looked more involved and constructive. Osipenko? Not a bad match, two dangerous shots after set pieces and an almost scored goal, a low overall rejection rate, but heavy turns and slow reaction – I would not say that the defense of the penalty area with Malta was so perfect, the ball went along our goalkeeper’s often.

Any newcomers or star returnees need to be watched further. There is not a single undeniably bright or solid figure, looking at the football of which we would now say: “Wow! Where was this guy before, why did Cherchesov refuse him? (and, in fairness, the same Zakharyan was called by the former coaching staff before the Euro – the disease simply intervened) ”.

The same goes for the overall game model. Yes, the team now has a stable 4-3-3 structure, only there are a lot of questions about it: starting with Barinov in the support zone and ending with the effectiveness of attacking algorithms (once again, remember that we did not create anything at all in the match with Croatia) and correctness placing players on the field. Now everyone is talking about bold defense and pressure, although pressure was most often also under Cherchesov – and for some time it was generally considered the team’s trump card.





I would like to see something different. But let’s wait for now. In the end, it makes no sense to evaluate the team too strictly after the very first training camp, especially since we have no world-class players, as Karpin is now convinced, has not yet appeared. Thank you for the good overall result – and separately for the fact that, despite all the torment, they still did not create a sensation in the game with Malta, but brought the meeting to victory.

In October and November it will be much more difficult – you need to noticeably add.