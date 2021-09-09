Russian Olympians talked about quarantine before meeting with Putin

Angelina Melnikova. Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS

Putin’s meeting with the Olympians will take place on September 11, although it was originally planned to take place on September 10.

Two-time Olympic champion in shooting Vitalina Batsarashkina said that the quarantine began on September 2. Before checking into the hotel, the athletes signed an agreement with the quarantine rules, among which – not to leave the room unnecessarily and not to hide poor health, Batsarashkina shared.

She added that everyone lives in the hotel one at a time, and if you have any questions, you can contact the “quarantine officer.” “This is the person we communicate with if problems / questions arise. For example, I opened a window in the room to ventilate it – at first it closed normally, and then it closed, and I called the person in charge. He also constantly passes tests, came in full uniform, ”said the athlete.

After settling in, the athletes have already taken PCR tests three times – on September 3, 5 and 7. “In the corridor, they take a smear on a chair from each room, they have a trolley with everything they need,” Batsarashkina said. According to her, athletes are fed three times a day, and a container with food is placed on a chair near the door. Meals can be individualized if the athlete does not eat meat or is allergic to certain foods.

Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Angelina Melnikova said that it is difficult for her to survive the quarantine, since she does not have the opportunity to train normally.

“It was emotionally difficult to accept all this initially: 7 days without training, although in a month we will have the world championship. This was such a stumbling block for me. For a week not to train on apparatus – for gymnasts this is almost a complete way out of form. I understand perfectly well that in three days I will come to the gym, and my form is just zero, ”she said.

According to the athlete, she reads, studies and trains in quarantine. “I don’t have such that I’m angry and going crazy. I understand that quarantine is a blessing, it is a mandatory measure. It is clear that in some moments it may look absurd, but … This is necessary – it means that it is necessary. If I arise and get angry, the measures will not change from this, ”Melnikova said.

Batsarashkina also said that she does not have the opportunity to train at the hotel. According to her, the winners of the Olympics, who were placed at the training base in Novogorsk, have “softer quarantine conditions.” In particular, they are allowed to move around the building after passing two negative PCR tests, as well as go to the gym, shooting gallery and bathhouse.

In August, Putin announced that he wanted to personally meet with participants in the Olympics and Paralympics.

Earlier, the president claimed that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sputnik V.