Salavat Yulaev – Spartak – 2: 1, KHL regular championship match, 09.09.2021, video

“Spartak” put up worthy resistance, and the goalkeeper became the best in the red-and-white line-up, having made many rescues.

Salavat is the sole leader of the KHL! Ufa was criticized that it has a very age composition

Probably, even the most daring forecasters could not assume that Salavat Yulaev and Spartak would approach the reported confrontation as the leaders of their conferences. Command Tomi Lyamsya, which was criticized by many for a complete set of “shot down pilots”, won all three meetings in regulation time, throwing a total of 16 (!) goals to the opponents.





“Salavat” threw seven goals against “Magnitogorsk”! Ufa started the KHL season so that they are already afraid of it

After three games, the strikers Nikolay Kulemin, Alexander Kadeikin and Marcus Granlund scored five points for performance: Kulemin scored four goals and gave one assist, Kadeikina “2 + 3”, on account Granlunda “1 + 4”.

The new management of Spartak also came under criticism, but the red-and-white, like the Ufa team, are still going with a 100% result. Yes, Vityaz managed to beat only in overtime, but Spartak still took their two points. “Spartak” for the first time since the 2009/2010 season started with three victories in a row, and the washers of the Swedish striker Emil Pettersson became victorious in all three matches of Muscovites this season. Coincidence? Unlikely. Rather successful selection and competent selection of players.

Yulaevtsev brought the team captain to the ice Grigory Panin, who had a huge bruise under his eye. In the last game against Magnitogorsk, the defender had a fight with the Ural forward Josh Curry… The fight made itself felt.

Neither Panin, nor his partners in the role did not help the Ufa team not to miss the match with Spartak in the first period. Spartak took advantage of the failure in the Ufa defense. The guests fled into a two-to-one counterattack, Pettersson from the starboard side made a convenient transfer to the far post, and the captain of the Muscovites Shirokov masterfully closed this attack. Pettersson, by the way, scores points four matches in a row (3, 3 + 1).

Twice in the first dvadtsatiminutke guests played in the minority, but both times fought back. 80% – this is exactly what Spartak has earned this season, neutralizing most of the rivals. A very decent indicator.

In the second segment of the meeting, the defender said hello to his former team Andrey Zubarev… In the offseason, the Spartak team abandoned the veteran, as a result of which he was sheltered by his native Salavat – Andrey is a native of Ufa.

Ufa, calling things by their proper names, added and deservedly equalized the score. Ufa team won a throw-in in a foreign zone, Zubarev from the left side tried to shoot to the far post, where he was on duty Tikhonov, and the puck from the Spartak defender’s stick Nikishina slipped into the gate Krasikova… Yes, to some extent “Spartak” was not lucky, but “Salavat” played enough for this goal.

It seemed that the teams would leave for the second break with an equal score, but a second before the siren he distinguished himself Shmelevscoring points like Pettersson, four matches in a row (4, 2 + 2). Kadeikin (six, including last season, matches in a row with points (9, 3 + 6) from the left side made a neat transfer to a penny, where Sergey sent the puck past the goalkeeper from two attempts.

In the third period, the Spartak goalkeeper demonstrated miracles of reaction Alexey Krasikov, but at Metsola there was much less work. 2: 1 – with this score, Salavat Yulaev won the fourth match in a row at the start of the season, becoming the sole leader of the KHL with eight points. Ufa was criticized that it has a very age composition, but where are these critics now?