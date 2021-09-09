Salma Hayek told why she cried because of the bed scene with Banderas – Afisha Plus – News of St. Petersburg

Actress Salma Hayek spoke about how she starred in a bed scene with Antonio Banderas in the 1995 film “Desperate”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, referring to the actress’s performance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the episode was very difficult for her. According to Hayek, there was not even a hint of a scene of intimacy between her heroine and Banderas’s character in the script, so when it came to filming, she was confused, began to cry and repeat that she was scared and did not know if she could handle it.

“Antonio scared me – he behaved like a real gentleman, was very nice, and we are still very close friends – but he felt very relaxed. And I was scared that for him this bed scene is nothing. I burst into tears, and he was like, “My God, now I feel terrible.” I felt very ashamed of my tears, ”Hayek recalled. She said that throughout the work, both Banderas and Desperate director Robert Rodriguez did everything to help her, behaved “amazing”, made laugh and did not press. In the end, the scene was filmed, and a few quick edits were used. Despite everything, the experience turned out to be traumatic for the actress: she kept thinking that her father and brother would see the love scene, they would laugh at her. “The guys don’t have that. If their fathers see them in such a scene, they will think: “Cool, this is my son!” “- said Salma Hayek. She said that the family still came to the screening of the tape at the cinema, but, worrying about her feelings, they decided to leave the hall and returned only when the episode ended.