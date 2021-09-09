Sam Lake officially announced Alan Wake Remastered

Just a couple of days ago, we wrote that indirect evidence of an imminent release appeared on the network Alan wake remastered, which has been rumored since the beginning of summer. But now, with a pure soul, you can stop speculating with unverified information (at least partially) – Sam Lake, creative director and in some way the face of the studio Remedy Entertainment, has officially announced the remaster of the cult horror.

The writer posted an open letter to The Sudden Shop, which started in 2012 as a fan site for Alan Wake. Thus, the developers pay tribute to the community of fans, without whose support the remaster would hardly have seen the light of day. According to Lake, Alan Wake Remastered will be released this fall on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, PC (EGS exclusive), and for the first time on Sony’s PS4 and PS5 consoles. The exact release date is still unknown, but rumors say it will happen on October 5th.

In addition, rumors appeared on the network about possible details of this remastar: