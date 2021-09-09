Semak called the ban on Brazilian footballers of Zenit to play in the Champions League absurd

According to the head coach of Zenit, the club is trying to challenge the decision of FIFA and he has a chance to achieve a positive decision

The head coach of Zenit Sergei Semak considers the situation because of which the Brazilian footballers of the club will miss the match against Chelsea in the Champions League is absurd. He stated this to the press service of the St. Petersburg team.

“This is an absolutely absurd situation related to the coronavirus time. It is not normal when a club, in any situation, cannot count on three main players both in the championship and in the Champions League, “Semak said. He also noted that all football authorities made a “strange decision.”

In addition, Semak said that the club has a chance to challenge the decision. “The club is dealing with this issue – our specialists are in contact with the federations,” he said.

FIFA banned Zenit’s Brazilian footballers Malkom and Claudinho from playing in the Russian Premier League match against Akhmat (September 11), as well as in the Champions League match against Chelsea (September 14). The decision was made due to the fact that the club withdrew the players from the location of the Brazilian national team.

Zenit will play the Champions League match against Chelsea in London. When entering England, footballers who have visited countries from the “red list”, which also includes Brazil, are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

In addition to the Brazilians, the match will be missed by Colombian midfielder Vilmar Barrios, who was released to the national team. Colombia is also on the red list.

In addition to Zenit, FIFA sanctions affected five English Premier League clubs, which did not let their players go to the Brazilian national team. In particular, Chelsea will not be able to play defender Thiago Silva in the match against Zenit.