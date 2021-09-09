Sergei Semak: “Matches after the break for national teams are always difficult”

The head coach of Zenit talks about the matches with Akhmat and Chelsea, the disqualification of players and the choice of a goalkeeper for the upcoming meeting.



Photo: Vyacheslav Evdokimov

– Sergey Bogdanovich, is there a chance that Malcolm and Claudinho will not miss the games against Akhmat and Chelsea?

– The club deals with this issue – our specialists are in contact with the federations. There are chances. But today FIFA’s decision is that they cannot play.

– How do you feel about this decision?

– How can I relate to him? This is an absolutely absurd situation related to the coronavirus time. It’s not normal when a club, in any case, cannot count on three main players in both the league and the Champions League. Of course, this is a strange decision on the part of all football authorities.

– Will Vilmar Barrios also not take part in the match against Grozny and Chelsea?

– How can he participate? Of course not, unless there are additional changes to the rules.

– Given these losses, do you have any idea who can replace the absent players?

– Not yet. Only today the players returned from the national teams, now they need to pass tests, and then we’ll see how many players – fourteen or thirteen – will be preparing for the matches. Let’s see which of them will be better prepared for both one and the second game and we will decide.



– In Spain, several La Liga matches were postponed for several days due to the late return of Latin American footballers. Zenit did not ask to postpone the match with Akhmat?

– We practically did not have such an opportunity. We can only move something by one date in December, but it is not known what will happen after the next games of the national teams. Perhaps the situation will repeat itself, so we had no opportunity to transfer something somewhere.

– The first match after a pause for the national teams is always difficult. How ready are those who returned from their national teams and those who did not go to the national teams? How much will this situation affect the composition and the scheme?

– It will affect the composition. When we have an understanding of which squad will be able to take part in the upcoming matches, we will think about the optimal scheme based on the players who will be at our disposal. As for the matches after the break for the national teams, then, of course, the players always come tired – both functionally and psychologically. This is a different competition, an outburst of emotions. It’s always difficult, but we will mind our own business – prepare for the match. We’ll see how it goes, but we’ll definitely do our best to win.

– Dmitry Chistyakov was recalled from the national team due to injury. How does he feel now? Will he be ready for the match against Akhmat?

– We hope to be ready. He trained on an individual basis, healed the injury. Today he trains partly in the general group, and we hope that he can help us. How much? Let’s see.

– What conclusions about Akhmat’s game could you draw after the six rounds you played?

– Everyone knows the strengths of this team very well. “Akhmat” has a strong and well-trained line-up, they have good performers. They looked very confident in all the games they played. The team plays aggressively, very actively, they have practically no problems with the collections. A very difficult, difficult match awaits us.



– Has your team, not counting Barrios, gathered in full force only today?

– Yes, just today. Barrios isn’t there yet, and everyone else has joined.

– Speaking about the match against Chelsea, did the uncertainty about the venue of the match make you nervous?

– No, I didn’t. For me, the situation with the venue was clear – federations abstracted themselves from solving club problems and provided an opportunity to deal with these issues to host clubs or local authorities. Probably, in the course of the tournament, new surprises can await us – the transfer of matches to a neutral field or the rejection of certain vaccines by the host parties. It all depends on the epidemiological rules and it is impossible to imagine how the tournament will develop for us, where we will play. Anything is possible, that’s why I didn’t pay any attention to it.

– How likely is the appearance of Stanislav Kritsyuk in the starting lineup for the match against Akhmat? He will surely appear in the application.

– Let’s see. We have time to analyze everything. Stanislav has the same chances to be in the starting lineup as other players.