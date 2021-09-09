Severstal – Admiral. Forecast and bet for 1.89 / Hockey predictions

In the Kontinental Hockey League regular season match, Severstal will host Admiral. The game will take place at the Ice Palace on September 8. The meeting starts at 19:00 Moscow time. Severstal – Admiral: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Severstal

The Cherepovets club managed to take part in two meetings of the recently launched KHL. Without earning a single point, he was stuck in last place in the Western Conference.

During the first game Severstal I met SKA at home. In a duel with the Petrograd owners, the hosts managed to impose a fight for points on the guests, but in the end they failed – 2: 3.

In this meeting, the wards Andrey Razin even more often they shot on goal, but the last goal, which ruined everything, was conceded by the “steel” in the majority.

In the second match at the Ice Palace, Severstal faced off against Dynamo Minsk. The match with Belarusians unexpectedly ended for the hosts with a beating – 1: 4.

“Admiral”

The team from Vladivostok is not too far ahead of Severstal. In three regular season games, she earned only 1 point and was in tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

In the first match of the season “Admiral” met with “Spartak” in Moscow. The Far Eastern guests did not manage to compete on equal terms with the red and white – 1: 4.

Much more interesting guys Alexander Andrievsky looked in Balashikha on September 4, where they were able to shake the nerves of “Vanguard” and hold out the meeting until the shootout. But in the throws, the sailors were weaker (3: 4 B).

The worst game for the “Admiral” took place on 6 September. In St. Petersburg, Andrievsky’s team was crushed by SKA – 2: 9.

Forecast and rate

Severstal’s victory is estimated at 2.14, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.04, and for the victory of the “Admiral” – 2.94…

In three matches of the season, hockey players from Vladivostok managed to concede 17 goals … In defense of the “Admiral” everything is very sad.

And even Severstal, which does not shine at the start, is obliged to take advantage of these guests’ problems. Our forecast and bid – Severstal’s individual total is over 2.5 with odds of 1.89.