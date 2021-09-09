Sidorova, Warholm, Duplantis and Thompson won in the series finals, Ivanyuk and Morgunov – 3rd, “Diamond League” – Athletics

The final of the “Diamond League” athletics took place in Zurich today.

Russian Angelica Sidorova won the high jump with the best result of the season in the world – 5.01 m.

Ilya Ivanyuk and Timur Morgunov finished third in the high jump and pole vault, respectively.

Zurich, Switzerland

Women

Pole vaulting

1. Angelica Sidorova (Russia) – 5.01

2.Katerina Stephanidi (Greece) – 4.77

3. Tina Sutej (Slovenia) – 4.67

100 m

1. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) – 10.65

2.Dina Asher-Smith (UK) – 10.87

3. Isla del Ponte (Switzerland) – 10.93

100 m s / b

1. Toby Amusan (Nigeria) – 12.42

2. Nadine Visser (Netherlands) – 12.51

3. Megan Tupper (Jamaica) – 12.55

200 m

1.Kristin Mboma (Namibia) – 21.78

2. Sherika Jackson (Jamaica) – 21.81

3. Dina Asher-Smith (UK) – 22.19

400 m

1. Quanera Hayes (USA) – 49.88

2. Marileidi Paulino (Dominican Republic) – 49.96

3. Sada Williams (Barbados) – 50.24

400 m s / b

1. Femke Bol (Netherlands) – 52.80

2. Shamir Little (USA) – 53.35

3. Anna Ryzhikova (Ukraine) – 53.70

800 m

1. Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) – 1.57.98

2. Keith Grace (USA) – 1.58.34

3. Natoya Gole (Jamaica) – 1.58.34

1500 m

1. Fait Kipyegon (Kenya) – 3.58.33

2.Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) – 3.58.55

3. Josette Norris (USA) – 4.00.41

3000 m s / n

1.Nora Jeruto (Kenya) – 9.07.33

2.Hivin Kiieng (Kenya) – 9.08.55

3. Courtney Frerix (USA) – 9.08.74

Disk

1. Valerie Allman (USA) – 69.20

2. Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) – 67.22

3. Yayme Perez (Cuba) – 64.83

Triple jump

1.Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) – 15.48

2. Shaneca Ricketts (Jamaica) – 14.64

3. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) – 14.47

A spear

1. Christine Hussong (Germany) – 65.26

2.Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia) – 62.68

3. Nikola Ogrodnikova (Czech Republic) – 61.54

Men

Pole vaulting

1. Armand Duplantis (Sweden) – 6.06

2. Sam Kendricks (USA) – 5.93

3. Timur Morgunov (Russia) – 5.93

High jump

1. Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) – 2.34

2.Andrey Protsenko (Ukraine) – 2.30

3. Ilya Ivanyuk (Russia) – 2.30

100 m

1.Fred Curley (USA) – 9.87

2.André de Grasse (Canada) – 9.89

3. Ronnie Baker (USA) – 9.91

110 m s / b

1. Devon Allen (USA) – 13.06

2. Ronald Levy (Jamaica) – 13.06

3. Hansle Parchment (Jamaica) – 13.17

200 m

1. Kenneth Bednarek (USA) – 19.70

2.André de Grasse (Canada) – 19.72

3. Fred Curley (USA) – 19.83

400 m

1. Michael Cherry (USA) – 44.41

2.Kirani James (Grenada) – 44.42

3. Deon Landor (Trinidad and Tobago) – 44.81

400 m s / b

1. Carsten Warholm (Norway) – 47.35

2.Alison dos Santos (Brazil) – 47.81

3. Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands) – 48.24

800 m

1. Emmanuel Korir (Kenya) – 1.44.56

2. Ferguson Rotich (Kenya) – 1.44.96

3. Clayton Murphy (USA) – 1.45.21

1500 m

1. Timothy Cheruyot (Kenya) – 3.31.37

2. Jacob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) – 3.31.45

3. Stuart Maxwane (Australia) – 3.32.14

3000 m s / n

1. Benjamin Keegen (Kenya) – 8.17.45

2. Sufyan El-Bakkali (Morocco) – 8.17.70

3. Abraham Kibivot (Kenya) – 8.18.16

Triple jump

1. Pedro Picardo (Portugal)

2. South Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)

3. Yasser Triki (Algeria)

Disk

1. Daniel Stoll (Sweden) – 66.49

2.Kristjan Cech (Slovenia) – 65.39

3. Fedric Dacres (Jamaica) – 65.33

A spear

1. Johannes Vetter (Germany) – 89.11

2. Julian Weber (Germany) – 87.03

3. Jakub Wadleich (Czech Republic) – 85.22

