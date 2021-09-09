Sidorova, Warholm, Duplantis and Thompson won in the series finals, Ivanyuk and Morgunov – 3rd, “Diamond League” – Athletics

The final of the “Diamond League” athletics took place in Zurich today.
Russian Angelica Sidorova won the high jump with the best result of the season in the world – 5.01 m.
Ilya Ivanyuk and Timur Morgunov finished third in the high jump and pole vault, respectively.
“Diamond League”
Zurich, Switzerland
Women
Pole vaulting
1. Angelica Sidorova (Russia) – 5.01
2.Katerina Stephanidi (Greece) – 4.77
3. Tina Sutej (Slovenia) – 4.67
100 m
1. Elaine Thompson (Jamaica) – 10.65
2.Dina Asher-Smith (UK) – 10.87
3. Isla del Ponte (Switzerland) – 10.93
100 m s / b
1. Toby Amusan (Nigeria) – 12.42
2. Nadine Visser (Netherlands) – 12.51
3. Megan Tupper (Jamaica) – 12.55
200 m
1.Kristin Mboma (Namibia) – 21.78
2. Sherika Jackson (Jamaica) – 21.81
3. Dina Asher-Smith (UK) – 22.19
400 m
1. Quanera Hayes (USA) – 49.88
2. Marileidi Paulino (Dominican Republic) – 49.96
3. Sada Williams (Barbados) – 50.24
400 m s / b
1. Femke Bol (Netherlands) – 52.80
2. Shamir Little (USA) – 53.35
3. Anna Ryzhikova (Ukraine) – 53.70
800 m
1. Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) – 1.57.98
2. Keith Grace (USA) – 1.58.34
3. Natoya Gole (Jamaica) – 1.58.34
1500 m
1. Fait Kipyegon (Kenya) – 3.58.33
2.Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) – 3.58.55
3. Josette Norris (USA) – 4.00.41
3000 m s / n
1.Nora Jeruto (Kenya) – 9.07.33
2.Hivin Kiieng (Kenya) – 9.08.55
3. Courtney Frerix (USA) – 9.08.74
Disk
1. Valerie Allman (USA) – 69.20
2. Sandra Perkovic (Croatia) – 67.22
3. Yayme Perez (Cuba) – 64.83
Triple jump
1.Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) – 15.48
2. Shaneca Ricketts (Jamaica) – 14.64
3. Kimberly Williams (Jamaica) – 14.47
A spear
1. Christine Hussong (Germany) – 65.26
2.Kelsey-Lee Barber (Australia) – 62.68
3. Nikola Ogrodnikova (Czech Republic) – 61.54
Men
Pole vaulting
1. Armand Duplantis (Sweden) – 6.06
2. Sam Kendricks (USA) – 5.93
3. Timur Morgunov (Russia) – 5.93
High jump
1. Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) – 2.34
2.Andrey Protsenko (Ukraine) – 2.30
3. Ilya Ivanyuk (Russia) – 2.30
100 m
1.Fred Curley (USA) – 9.87
2.André de Grasse (Canada) – 9.89
3. Ronnie Baker (USA) – 9.91
110 m s / b
1. Devon Allen (USA) – 13.06
2. Ronald Levy (Jamaica) – 13.06
3. Hansle Parchment (Jamaica) – 13.17
200 m
1. Kenneth Bednarek (USA) – 19.70
2.André de Grasse (Canada) – 19.72
3. Fred Curley (USA) – 19.83
400 m
1. Michael Cherry (USA) – 44.41
2.Kirani James (Grenada) – 44.42
3. Deon Landor (Trinidad and Tobago) – 44.81
400 m s / b
1. Carsten Warholm (Norway) – 47.35
2.Alison dos Santos (Brazil) – 47.81
3. Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands) – 48.24
800 m
1. Emmanuel Korir (Kenya) – 1.44.56
2. Ferguson Rotich (Kenya) – 1.44.96
3. Clayton Murphy (USA) – 1.45.21
1500 m
1. Timothy Cheruyot (Kenya) – 3.31.37
2. Jacob Ingebrigtsen (Norway) – 3.31.45
3. Stuart Maxwane (Australia) – 3.32.14
3000 m s / n
1. Benjamin Keegen (Kenya) – 8.17.45
2. Sufyan El-Bakkali (Morocco) – 8.17.70
3. Abraham Kibivot (Kenya) – 8.18.16
Triple jump
1. Pedro Picardo (Portugal)
2. South Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso)
3. Yasser Triki (Algeria)
Disk
1. Daniel Stoll (Sweden) – 66.49
2.Kristjan Cech (Slovenia) – 65.39
3. Fedric Dacres (Jamaica) – 65.33
A spear
1. Johannes Vetter (Germany) – 89.11
2. Julian Weber (Germany) – 87.03
3. Jakub Wadleich (Czech Republic) – 85.22