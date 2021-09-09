SKA hockey player Marchenko scored an own goal, video

SKA and Avtomobilist met in St. Petersburg after a rather polar start of the season for both teams. Three victories of today’s hosts brought them to today’s match in excellent spirits, Yekaterinburg, on the contrary, after two defeats were clearly not in the best physical condition. In addition, the wards Bill Peters lost the main goalkeeper due to recurrent knee injury by the end of the season Jakub Kovarz, and on the ice of the arena in the Northern capital went Dmitry Shikin, who did not play in the best way in the previous match with Salavat Yulaev.

The rivals started the meeting quite actively. Avtomobilist tried to lock the hosts in their zone, putting pressure on the entire five in the attacking third. Petersburgers, however, with rare exceptions, got out of this pressure without any problems and got the opportunity to run away into quick counterattacks, which, if SKA players were of a higher class, could end up scoring a goal for Dmitry Shikin.

Peters noticed this quite quickly, so after a quarter of the period the guests met their opponents closer to their own goal. At some point, they let them get too close to Shikin and were forced to foul – Sergei Zborovskiy went to the penalty box for pushing with a stick. But instead of pressure from SKA, Yekaterinburg residents received a gift of fate – after they threw the puck out of their zone, the goalkeeper of the hosts Alexander Samonov left the goal to stop the puck and pass to a partner, but did not manage to do it.

The Avtomobilist forward Aleksey Makeev, who came to the rescue, took advantage of Samonov’s sluggishness and with his club “pierced” the shell right between his legs!

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL.

Not only the SKA fans gathered in the Ice Palace were in shock from such a surprise, but, it seems, the players themselves. Otherwise, it is simply impossible to explain what happened five minutes later.

The striker became the author of the following curiosity. Kirill Marchenko… In an absolutely harmless situation, being at his own goal, for some reason he preferred to make a lateral pass through the center of the site, but got into Samonova, from which the puck and bounced into the goal net.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL.

As a result, the goal was scored on Brooks Masek, who was probably happy with the increase in his own statistics.

As soon as the teams left the locker rooms, the third puck flew into Samonov’s goal. This time there were no curiosities, but Valery Bragin immediately replaced Alexander with Lars Johansson.

In the middle of the second period, Marchenko slightly corrected for his mistake, assisting Fredrik Hendemark, but so far Avtomobilist is still ahead.