Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Microsoft representatives warned users about the possibility of an attack through a vulnerability in the mechanism of the Internet Explorer browser. It is reported by the Bleeping Computer edition.

According to experts, Microsoft is aware of cases of attacks on users using the MSHTML mechanism developed for the Internet Explorer browser. Attackers can use a malicious ActiveX control and embed it in a file from any of the Office programs.

Related materials

The corporation said in a statement that users of Windows Server 2008–2019 and Windows 8.1–10 are most vulnerable to the attack. Hacking begins with mailing MS Office files. The described vulnerability was recognized by the company’s specialists as critical and has a severity level of 8.8 out of 10.

Experts clarified that problems can be avoided by refusing to open files sent via the Internet from unknown sources. It is also recommended that you run all documents received on your computer in Protected View, which is activated by default.

Microsoft has promised to provide an update to fix the vulnerability in the near future. At the moment, the technical support staff recommended through the settings to disable the installation of all ActiveX controls in Internet Explorer.

In early September, PC users were warned about the possibility of hiding viruses in the graphics processor of video cards. The malicious code is supposedly impossible to find with an antivirus, since the program only scans the device’s RAM.