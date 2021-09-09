Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Windows 11 updates are lightweight thanks to optimization. This is reported by the OnMSFT edition.

The vice-president of the company Steve Dispensa spoke about the difference between the current and new versions of the Windows operating system. According to Dispens, the corporation’s engineers have done a lot of work to optimize the OS, with an emphasis on memory management. For example, program windows that are brought to the forefront of the screen always have a higher priority than others.

Also, thanks to the new engine mechanism, the new operating system reacts to user actions faster than the old one. “We have optimized the hardware components for better memory management. At the software level, we have reduced the lack of resources for key processing threads in order to preserve the power of the OS, ”the top manager revealed the difference between the operating systems. This allows Windows 11, for example, to wake up faster than Windows 10.

The specialist talked about the Sleeping Tabs feature in the built-in Edge browser, when inactive tabs are unloaded from memory. This saved CPU and memory resources by an average of 37 and 32 percent, respectively. Also, Dispens said that the update files for Windows 11 will weigh less than the previous system.

The next generation OS was announced in June. Microsoft will begin shipping Windows 11 to users’ computers on October 5.