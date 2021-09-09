Space: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

An international team of astrophysicists have discovered that metallicity – the abundance of elements heavier than helium and hydrogen – is not uniform in our galaxy’s interstellar medium. An article by scientists about this unusual property of the Milky Way was published in the journal Nature.

Related materials

The process of nucleosynthesis in stars enriches the interstellar medium – initially usually composed only of hydrogen and helium – with atoms of heavier elements. According to existing models, the interstellar medium of the Milky Way is characterized by a uniform distribution of gas coming from outside the galaxy, gas enriched in nucleosynthesis, and dust resulting from the condensation of atoms of heavy elements.

Researchers from the University of Geneva, together with colleagues from the United States, France and Chile, estimated this ratio in reality for the atmosphere of 25 stars based on data from two telescopes – Hubble and VLT (Very Large Telescope). In order to measure the dust content, scientists have applied a new method. “In order to account for the overall gas to dust ratio, several elements – such as iron, zinc, titanium, silicon and oxygen – were observed simultaneously. After that, we could estimate the proportion of metals in the dust and add it to the available estimates to establish the overall ratio, ”said lead author of the study, Annalisa de Sia.

It turned out that the interstellar medium is not homogeneous. Moreover, in some regions, the metallicity was only 10 percent of that of the sun. The discovery, scientists emphasize, will force a revision of the evolution models of galaxies – and the Milky Way in particular – in which it was previously believed that the gas in the interstellar medium “mixes” evenly.