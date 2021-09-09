Star Wars: KOTOR Remake, Insomniac’s Wolverine and Spider-Man 2 Shown at State of Play | news

At 23:00 Moscow time, a 40-minute State of Play presentation took place, in which Sony is to show new and previously shown games.

Collected all the most important announcements and trailers from the broadcast.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Sony first showed off a short teaser trailer for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, which had been rumored a while ago.

This will be a PS5 exclusive.

Project EVE

Shown a new trailer for a Korean game called Project EVE.

Forspoken

Square Enix has unveiled a new trailer for Forspoken, which revealed the plot seed and some gameplay elements.

The release will take place in the spring of 2022.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

A new gameplay trailer for a Borderlands spin-off called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, set against the backdrop of Babymetal.

Alan Wake remaster

The debut trailer for the remaster of Alan Wake will be released on October 5th.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Gameplay trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo from Tango Gameworks, originally worked on by Ikumi Nakamura.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix also shared another trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy with a bunch of story screensavers.

Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy

Remasters of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy are coming to PS5 and PC.

Iron Galaxy is responsible for the development.

Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games, responsible for Spider-Man and Miles Morales, unexpectedly announced a game about Wolverine – Marvel’s Wolverine.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac also announced the sequel to Spider-Man, in which Peter Parker and Miles Morales will face Venom.

Released in 2023.

God of War: Ragnarok

At the end of the presentation, Sony showed a gameplay trailer for God of War: Ragnarok. True, Corey Barlog left the post of game director of the game.

The developers have not even named an approximate release date.