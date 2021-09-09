The England squad accused Glick of racism towards Walker during the match. Poles deny it, FIFA opens investigation – Football

The England squad filed a complaint after a conflict that arose during the 2022 World Cup qualifier with Poland (1: 1).

At the end of the first half, the teams’ players had a conflict. During the skirmish, Polish defender Kamil Glik pinched the English defender Kyle Walker. Harry Maguire was also involved in the skirmish.

During the break, England manager Emily Webb and security chief Tony Conniford told the reserve referee that Walker had been raped by Glick.

The manager of the Polish national team, Jakub Kwiatkowski, who was present during the conversation of the British with the reserve referee, asked the players of his national team to comment on what had happened. Glick and the rest of the Poles stated that there was no racism in their actions.

“Representatives of the Football Association of England said that a racist phrase was used, but Glick claims that this is an absolute lie. I know the players, they didn’t and they wouldn’t. We completely deny any accusations, ”Kwiatkowski said.

FIFA has already launched an investigation into the incident. The association noted that it will analyze all the reports on the match.

