The first number of the world ranking Novak Djokovic was disqualified at the US Open for throwing the ball towards the referee

The leader of the world ranking was not only expelled from the tournament, but also took away all the prize and points.

Serbian tennis player in the quarterfinal match of the US Open – 2021 Novak Djokovic beat the representative of Italy Matteo Berrettini – 5: 7, 6: 2, 6: 2, 6: 3. The meeting lasted 3 hours and 30 minutes. For Djokovic, the upcoming semi-final will be the 42nd in his career at the Grand Slam tournaments (nine semi-finals in Australia, 11 in France, 10 at Wimbledon and now 12 in the United States). At the tournament in New York, the leader of the world ranking continues his pursuit of a historic achievement – a possible victory in the American Major will allow Novak to collect the Grand Slam.





In men’s tennis, the previous victory of one player on the first three “Helmets” was back in 1969. Then the Australian Rod Laver finally managed to collect the entire calendar “Grand Slam”, putting the winning point at the US Open. Since then, no tennis player in the world has managed to repeat Laver’s unique achievement. 34-year-old Djokovic is only two steps away from this event. In the semifinals of the current US Open, he will

play with an excellent German Alexander Zverev, and in the final, the winner of this confrontation will play with the strongest in the match Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassim…





However, it is unlikely that Djokovic came to New York with pleasant memories, because his last performance at the American major turned into an incredible drama. At the US Open – 2020, the Serb was traditionally the first seed and made it to the fourth round with minimal difficulty. On the way to this stage, Novak passed Damira Jumhura, Kyle Edmund and Jan-Lennard Struff, having lost only one set in total. In the fourth round, Djokovic’s rival was the Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta, which received the 20th seed in the USA.

At the start of the meeting, Djokovic confidently took games on his serve, not allowing his opponent to even mark the opportunity to make a break. In turn, Novak himself in the middle of the game did not use the first break point, and when the score was 5: 4 in his favor the best tennis player of the world rating missed the triple set-ball on Carreño-Bust’s serve. An unprecedented luxury for a native of Belgrade! Who would have thought that at this US Open the Serb would no longer be able to win a single game.

At the beginning of the game on his serve, Djokovic fell unsuccessfully and twisted his leg. It should be noted that the previous launch on the court Arthur Ashe girls played – Yulia Putintseva and Petra Martic… And both athletes also experienced traction problems, falling once. After his fall, Djokovic invited a doctor to the court, complaining of shoulder problems, but did not take a medical break. After the resumption of the meeting, the Serb made a mistake with the forehand, which led to a triple hidden set-ball for the Spaniard. And on the second attempt, Carreno-Busta realized a break point, leading 6: 5. And then the same incredible drama for Djokovic unfolded on the court.

Out of frustration, Novak hit another ball in his pocket with his racket, while standing with his back to the background, and accidentally hit the line judge. Noticing this, the Serb immediately ran to apologize, but this did not help him avoid punishment. The injured referee was assisted while the referee on the platform was holding a lengthy meeting with the tournament supervisor. The discussion of the fate of Djokovic lasted for eight minutes, after which the Serbian tennis player was declared disqualified. “In accordance with the rules of the Grand Slam, after intentionally or accidentally but dangerous hitting the ball on the court, resulting in injury, the referee of the US Open Tennis Championships removed Novak Djokovic from participating in the 2020 US Open.





“Due to the suspension, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned in the US Open and, in addition to other penalties, will lose all prize money earned in the tournament,” the American Tennis Association said in a press release.





“This whole situation makes me very sad and devastated. I checked how the linesman is doing, and judging by the information received, he is doing well, thank goodness. I cannot reveal her name in order to maintain her confidentiality. I’m sorry that I caused her such stress. This was not intentional. It was wrong. I want to turn this unpleasant experience, disqualification from the tournament, into an important life lesson so that I can continue to grow and develop as a person. I apologize to the organizers of the US Open. I am very grateful to my team and family for their strong support and also to my fans because they are always with me. Thank you and I’m sorry. It was a tough day for everyone, “Djokovic wrote on his Facebook page.





After the leader of the world rating was expelled from the tournament, Carreno-Busta, in an unexpected way for himself, made it to the US Open quarterfinals, where he snatched victory from the Canadian tennis player in five sets Denis Shapovalova… The Spaniard was close to reaching the first Grand Slam final in his career, but in the semifinals, Pablo lost in another five-set marathon Alexander Zverev… As for Djokovic, a month later he reached the final of Roland Garros, where he lost to the Spaniard in three sets Rafael Nadal… It is this defeat that remains the last for the Serb in the majors.





It is noteworthy that in 2021 the paths of Novak and Pablo crossed at another landmark tournament – the Olympic Games, held in Tokyo. Djokovic and Carreno-Busta met in the match for third place, and the Spaniard celebrated the victory – 6: 4, 6: 7, 6: 3. After losing to the Spaniard in the match for the bronze medals of the Olympics, Djokovic took a month’s break in his career and did not go to court until the start of the US Open. A year after his disqualification at the last American Major, the Serb returned to New York in the hope of collecting a calendar “Grand Slam” here. But it will be extremely difficult – after all, he will have a game with Zverev ahead of him, to whom he lost in the semifinals of the Olympics.