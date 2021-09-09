The footballer of the Kazakhstan national team Ruslan Valiullin passed a positive doping test after the match with Ukraine in the selection of the 2022 World Cup

The September matches of the national teams in the qualification of the 2022 World Cup are behind, but, perhaps, the loudest scandal flares up right now. Although it all started very beautifully.

On September 1, Kazakhstan hosted Ukraine in the 4th round of selection. Guests who risk not getting to the World Cup after their success at Euro needed a victory. They took the lead already at the beginning of the match and later took the lead again, but the main character of the match was a local player. Home midfielder Ruslan Valiullin scored two goals and saved his team from defeat. The goals turned out to be almost the same, with the second one – literally in the last seconds.

The story received a touching continuation in a post-match interview. It turned out that two days before the game, the midfielder’s grandmother died. He dedicated the take to her. Unfortunately, the ending was not the most pleasant one.





What happened?

More than a week after the match, a Kazakh journalist Aydin Kozhakhmet reported unpleasant news: Valiullin passed a positive doping test. As it turned out, it was for this reason that the footballer missed the game with Bosnia and Herzegovina, which also ended in a draw (2: 2).





“It is not yet known what prohibited substance was found in Valiullin’s doping test and after which match this sample was taken, but, according to my information, everything is bad,” Kozhakhmet said in his telegram channel.

How did the Ukrainian side react?

The day before, on September 8, the Ukrainian national team played a friendly match with the Czech Republic. The meeting ended with a score of 1: 1, and at the post-match press conference, the head coach of the Ukrainian team Alexander Petrakov asked a question about doping in the Kazakhstani national team. The specialist answered directly.

“I have a negative attitude. I don’t do these things. We drew there, lost two important points. I’m not used to building my happiness on someone else’s grief, ”Petrakov said.

Can the match result be voided?

The fans had a logical question: is it possible to annul the result of the match Kazakhstan – Ukraine? It is one thing if doping is detected in a football player who has not been noted for anything special. But in this case we are talking about the main character of the match, who by individual actions took away the victory from the Ukrainian team and brought his own draw.

Former sports director “Aktobe” Askhat Kalzhanov doubts this outcome. “The result of the Ukraine-Kazakhstan match is unlikely to be canceled. The only thing: Ruslan himself told me that he was already in Kazakhstan. Let’s hope that it will work out, ”he wrote in the telegram channel“ Gray Cardinal ”.

Kalzhanov also shared the following: “The player himself cannot say anything yet, because he himself does not know anything. How this will affect his career and in general what it was – a deliberate act, a mistake by the team doctor or just a misunderstanding – it is impossible to say.

Club and federation statements

“Tobol” made a statement on the situation, for which Valiullin stands: “The club received information about the initiation of a disciplinary case by UEFA related to a possible violation of anti-doping rules by Ruslan Valiullin. All information has been communicated to the competent persons inside the club, at the moment an internal check is underway in order to determine how the prohibited substances could get into the football player’s blood.

The doping test from Ruslan Valiullin, like that of another football player of the club Sergey Maliy, was taken after the return match of the 3rd round of the Conference League Zhilina – Tobol. The test result was sent to the player’s personal mail on September 2, when he was already on the way to Finland as part of the delegation of the Kazakhstan national team. The club is now in constant contact with the legal bodies of the Football Federation of Kazakhstan in order to study the case more thoroughly. ”

Also, the Kazakh Football Federation reacted to the scandal involving Valiullin. A statement on her website notes that Ruslan was injured after the match with Ukraine. The player has a hamstring strain and is undergoing a medical examination.

Reaction of Ukrainian fans

Users of the Ukrainian portal ua-football.com began to discuss the news in the comments. Moods are very diverse.

“Be that as it may, this doping influenced the result of the match, the doping helped him to be physically well prepared, and thanks to this he was able to escape from Karavaev in the last seconds of the match and beat Pyatov.” (MaximSK)

“I am afraid that the information for us is more negative than positive. A technical defeat is unlikely to be written out retroactively. But the footballer will definitely not play in the upcoming matches with our competitors ”. (Igor Frankivsk)

“I bet on meldonium.” (Chuzman)

“One hundred percent, you have to play and not wait until someone loses or another gift falls. But. The Swiss took our techie and did not break off. And if all Kazakhs are pumped up there, it’s just unsportsmanlike, and they should be punished. Therefore, it is definitely not necessary to beg, to write appeals somewhere, but if UEFA considers that doping is bad and it is necessary to punish so that others do not have it, then why not ”. (Mexxxxx)

“There will be no techie. Maximum disqualification of a player. If he had failed doping and then played, then yes, there would have been chances … ”(Golfik25)