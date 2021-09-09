The head of Ripple supports Coinbase in the conflict with the SEC

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the SEC The warning put Coinbase in a similar situation to its company. He stressed that the regulator “continues the war against cryptocurrencies” and hinted at possible cooperation between the two organizations.

Thankfully today many recognize the havoc caused by regulation by enforcement. We’re ready to work with responsible actors, pro-innovation members of Congress, and others in paving a path to clarity and certainty with US regulators. 2/3 – Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) September 8, 2021

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go with your friends, ”Garlinghouse wrote.

Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoti also spoke out in support of the bitcoin exchange. He highlighted the “clear regulatory framework” in jurisdictions such as the UK, Singapore and Japan that foster innovation. According to him, a diametrically opposite situation has developed in the United States.

Some (UK, Singapore, Japan, etc) have clear frameworks for innovation to flourish w / consumer & market protection, others with sandboxes for safe collaboration between innovators & regulators. How did the US end up with secret regulatory inquisitions? 2/2 – Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) September 8, 2021

“We are told to cooperate with the SEC in good faith … and what do we get? Coercive actions (or threats to use them) without any clarity. Their preferred method – intimidation from a position of strength and inconsistent application of unclear rules – ultimately harms consumers and markets, ”Alderoti said.

In June, Coinbase announced Lend crypto-savings accounts. The company said it has been actively engaging with the SEC about the product launch over the past six months.

However, last week, the regulator warned the Bitcoin exchange about prosecution if the tool was launched. Coinbase stressed that the Commission has not clarified why it considers Lend as a security.

Jerry Brito, director of the organization for the promotion and protection of the interests of the cryptoindustry Coin Center, called the SEC’s act vile. In his opinion, Coinbase should release a product and enter into direct confrontation with the regulator.

2 / Coinbase should go to court because the alternative is that the SEC will enforce against a small provider, settle with them out of court, and hold up the scalp as guidance. Enough with “guidance.” Howey and Reves are judge-made law. We need court decisions to get clarity here. – Jerry Brito (@jerrybrito) September 8, 2021

“I know it’s easy for me to say, but Coinbase needs to go ahead and launch its product, letting the SEC file a lawsuit and go to court. Let the regulator present its arguments, and the judge will decide on whose side the law is, ”wrote Brito.

He added that the alternative is for the Commission to initiate a case against a small player, settle the conflict with him out of court, and then “use his scalp as a guide.” Brito stressed that the industry needs court decisions to clarify the situation.

Billionaire Mark Cuban has a similar opinion. He noted that it is better “they [Coinbase] take over the SEC, than the SEC will take care of a small decentralized organization and quickly get a solution that will become law for the sector DeFi“.

Which is why it’s important for @coinbase to be aggressive in their engagement with the SEC. It’s better for the industry that they take on the SEC rather than the SEC go after a small decentralized entity and get a quick judgment that becomes the law of the land for DeFi. – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 8, 2021

In response to their words, the head of Kraken Jesse Powell noted that the conflict with the SEC could entail “astronomical” fines for Coinbase. He also drew attention to the fact that the judge may not be able to understand such complex issues, and the regulator will take retaliatory measures.

1 / Problem with going ahead now is fines / penalties can be astronomical. Will a judge understand the complex issues and side against the government? Will SEC retaliate? Refusal to discuss merits is just more leverage to force a settlement / shutdown. https://t.co/g2uU1tg43o – Jesse Powell (@jespow) September 8, 2021

“” We will not say why we consider your product illegal, but we will say that you have no options to legalize it. Do not agree? Go on and see what happens. ” The SEC is not the only regulator playing this game. This tactic is becoming common practice because it works, ”Powell said.

The head of Kraken believes that due to “selective enforcement” American companies are at a disadvantage compared to competitors. The actions of the regulator allegedly do not protect consumers in any way: they will either go to offshore platforms or lose the opportunities offered by cryptocurrencies.

According to Powell, there are only two sensible ways to regulate:

apply measures against all domestic companies simultaneously and only after similar requirements have been presented to their foreign competitors;

create a “reasonable and legal” mechanism for offering cryptocurrency-based financial products to consumers.

4 / the only reasonable paths here are: 1. Enforce against domestic companies simultaneously and only after you have enforced against all offshore competition; 2. Create a reasonable, legal path to offer these basic crypto-enabled financial products that consumers demand. – Jesse Powell (@jespow) September 8, 2021

“The current approach gives the impression that our regulators are working for the traditional banking cartel, not consumers. I assure you that consumers are not harmed by the 5% yield offered by CEX, or trading on DEXbut the fact that they are not allowed to take advantage of these benefits is absolutely damaging, ”Powell wrote.

The head of Kraken added that due to the actions of regulators, global competitors of US companies will seize the initiative. He called on Congress to take any action.

We will remind, in December 2020, the SEC accused Ripple and its leaders in an unregistered sale of securities under the guise of XRP tokens for $ 1.3 billion. Later, the regulator adjusted the lawsuit, focusing on the actions of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

In September 2021, the BlockFi crypto-lending platform announced the postponement of the New Jersey Securities Bureau of the entry into force of the ban on the opening of new savings accounts by the firm. BIA state residents from September 2 to 30.

Regulators in Alabama, Texas and Vermont also filed similar claims to BlockFi.

