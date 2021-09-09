The Lokomotiv player was released from Guinea after the intervention of the Russian Ambassador :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Russian ambassador to Guinea met with the coup organizer to agree on the player’s departure to Moscow. Kamano will return to the team location on Thursday

Photo: Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS



Lokomotiv striker Francois Camano, stuck in Guinea due to a coup d’etat, was able to leave the country and go to Moscow thanks to a personal meeting of the Russian ambassador with the leader of the Guinean putschists. The Russian Embassy in Guinea told RBC about it.

“Yesterday Ambassador Vadim Razumovsky met with Colonel Mamadi Dumbuy. We are glad that Lokomotiv footballer Kamano is already on his way to Russia, ”the embassy said.

Earlier on Thursday, Lokomotiv reported that Kamano was able to leave Guinea and is already in Istanbul, where he is awaiting a flight to Moscow. The club noted that the footballer will join the team during the day.

Kamano received a call to the Guinea national team for the qualifying matches for the World Cup. On September 1, he took part in a match against Guinea-Bissau (1: 1), in which he was able to score a goal. The match against Morocco was supposed to take place on September 6, but it was postponed due to the situation in the country.

On September 4, the military in Guinea staged a coup d’état. They detained the country’s president, Alpha Conde. The rebel leader, Colonel Mamadi Dumbuya, announced the dissolution of the government, the closure of borders and the suspension of the country’s constitution.

In addition to the Lokomotiv footballer, a few more players should not leave the country. They include Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita. To return to England he had to rent a plane.