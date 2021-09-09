The main competitor Xiaomi brought an ultra-cheap smartphone with NFC to Russia. Price, video





Sales of the Realme C21Y smartphone worth 10.5 thousand rubles began in Russia. The price includes 4 GB of RAM, a 64 GB drive and a function exclusive for the Russian version of the device – an NFC chip for contactless payments.

Smartphone exclusive for Russia

The company Realme, part of the BBK holding, has begun Russian sales of its budget smartphone Realme C21Y by modern standards. The world premiere of the device took place in India at the end of August 2021. The Russian version of the smartphone, unlike the global one, comes with an NFC module for contactless payments.

In Russia, the Realme C21Y smartphone is available so far only in the maximum configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB built-in storage, although there is also a version with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash memory. At the time of publication of the material, representatives of the company could not answer the request of CNews about whether it will appear in Russian retail. At the same time, the official Russian website of the company only mentions configurations with a 32-gigabyte drive.

The design of the new Realme is standard for the entry-level segment

Russian buyers will get the smartphone in black or blue colors of the plastic case. It is also available in the same shades abroad.

Realme, apparently, has not yet decided on the C21Y trim levels for Russia

In Russia, Realme C21Y costs 12 thousand rubles. The first buyers will be able to purchase it for 10.5 thousand rubles.

Russian sales of C21Y have already begun

The Realme brand was launched in 2018. It focuses on low-cost mobile devices and competes with Redmi, a subsidiary of Xiaomi that spun off in January 2019 and also produces affordable gadgets.

Screen and processor

The presence of NFC is the only difference between the Realme C21Y in the version for Russia and its international modification. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch screen that supports HD + or 1600×720 pixels and is based on an IPS matrix. The screen has a teardrop notch for the front camera, and it itself has an aspect ratio of 20: 9, peak brightness of 400 nits and occupies 88.7% of the bezel area. The bezels are thick as standard on most entry-level devices.

The body of the new Realme is molded from plastic

The processor for the smartphone was developed by SpreadTrum, which changed its name to Unisoc in 2018. This is the T610 chip, which debuted back in the second quarter of 2020 and is produced by the Taiwanese company TSMC using a 12-nanometer process technology.

The processor comes with eight cores in two clusters up to 1.8 GHz each. The first cluster contains six energy-efficient ARM Cortex A55s, the second contains the remaining two high-performance Cortex A75s. In the presence of dual-core graphics ARM Mali-G52 MP2. In the AnTuTu benchmark, the T610 scores about 87.8 thousand points, in GeekBench 5 – 348 and 1076 points in single-core and multi-core modes, respectively.

Power and cameras

The main camera module in Realme C21Y, similar in design to the camera in the iPhone 11 Pro, consists of three sensors. The main one has a resolution of 13 megapixels, an aperture of f / 2.2 and supports 4x digital zoom. The camera lens consists of five lenses, while the other two are content with three lenses.

The second sensor of the main module has a resolution of 2 megapixels and an aperture of f / 2.4. This is a monochrome (black and white) sensor. The third camera is also 2-megapixel, it is needed for macro photography. Its focal length is 40 mm.







Residents of other countries did not get NFC in the new Realme C21Y

The rear camera records videos in Full HD at 30 frames per second, and has a number of shooting modes, including night, panoramic and HDR. The front sensor is rated for 5MP selfies (f / 2.2 aperture).

The Realme C21Y is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. It charges over the legacy microUSB 2.0 connector that does not support fast charging (10W maximum). On the other hand, the smartphone has a wired reversible charging function, which allows you to use it as a portable battery and charge other devices from it.

What else can a smartphone do

In Realme C21Y for 12 thousand rubles. the manufacturer has integrated a fingerprint scanner (on the back, next to the main camera), support for two SIM cards and a separate tray for microSD drives. The maximum supported capacity is 256 GB.

Unboxing and testing the global version of Realme C21Y

The smartphone provides the ability to connect wired headphones via a 3.5 mm minijack. All Realme C21Y electronics are powered by Google Android 11 OS, on top of which the Realme UI firmware is installed. There is access to Google services and the Google Play store.

The smartphone is supplemented with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11n modules, GPS and GLONASS receivers and support for fourth generation networks (LTE). The Realme C21Y measures 165x76x9 mm and weighs 200 grams. The charger is included in the package.