the most popular operations in the Kardashian family

Famous girls from the Kardashian family love to update and change their images (and this applies not only to makeup and styling, but, of course, plastic surgeries). How much have they already invested in their beauty and how often have they visited the surgeon’s office?

Kim Kardashian (39)

Kim Kardashian (2006/2020) Kim Kardashian (2006/2019)

It seems that Kim has changed everything in herself. She enlarged her breasts, underwent rhinoplasty (with the help of this operation her nose became smaller and more accurate in shape), removed Bisha’s lumps (to highlight the cheekbones), inserted implants in the buttocks, resorted to liposuction in the back, waist and lower legs. Also, Kanye West’s wife did a temporal lobe lift, which is why her eyebrows are so raised and her gaze became more slanted. In addition, she changed the hairline, which allowed her to open her forehead, make it higher and at the same time visually stretch her face. Not without contour plastics. Kim often does Botox, pin up her lips, removes nasolabial folds, and injects fillers all over the lower third of her face.

Mammoplasty – from 210,000 rubles

Rhinoplasty – from 120,000 rubles

Removal of lumps of Bish – from 30,000 rubles.

Correction of the shape of the buttocks – from 100,000 rubles.

Liposuction – from 45,000 rubles

Temporal lifting – from 55,000 rubles.

Contouring of the lower third of the face with fillers – from 17,500 rubles.

Botulinum toxin injections – from 12,000 rubles

Correction of the shape of the lips – from 20,000 rubles.

Kylie Jenner (23)

Kylie Jenner (2008/2020) Kylie Jenner (2009/2019)

In one of the episodes of the Kardashian Family show, Kylie said that she had increased her lips at the age of 17. Also in her beauty record is the correction of cheekbones with the help of fillers, changing the shape of the nose and chin area.

As for the body, here Kylie also made several “edits”. She enlarged her breasts and did lipo-structuring of the figure (which is why she has such a clear waist and round buttocks).

Correction of the shape of the lips – from 20,000 rubles.

Contouring of the middle third of the face with fillers – from 17,500 rubles.

Mammoplasty – from 210,000 rubles

Lipo-structuring of the figure – from 300,000 rubles.

Rhinoplasty – from 120,000 rubles

Khloe Kardashian (36)

Khloe Kardashian (2007/2019) Khloe Kardashian (2008/2020)

It is immediately noticeable that over the years, Chloe’s nose has changed – the tip has become sharper, the back has become narrower, and all this is due to rhinoplasty. She also performed breast augmentation, corrected her chin with a thread lift and created a clearer face contour. It is impossible not to notice the changed shape of the lips – they have become plump and sexier (it certainly could not have done without fillers).

Mammoplasty – from 210,000 rubles

Rhinoplasty – from 120,000 rubles

Thread facelift – from 100,000 rubles.

Correction of the shape of the lips – from 20,000 rubles.

Kourtney Kardashian (41)

Kourtney Kardashian (2007/2019) Kourtney Kardashian (2007/2020)

The eldest of the Kardashian sisters never hid that she was doing breast augmentation (although she said that she very much regrets it). She also changed the shape of the nose – the back and the tip became much narrower. Otherwise, Courtney did not really change her appearance, she only corrected her lips, cheekbones and chin with the help of contour plastics with fillers.

Mammoplasty – from 210,000 rubles

Rhinoplasty – from 120,000 rubles

Chin contouring – from 21,000 rubles.

Correction of the shape of the cheekbones – from 20,000 rubles.

Correction of the shape of the lips – from 20,000 rubles.

Kendall Jenner (24)

Kendall Jenner (2009/2019) Kendall Jenner (2009/2020)

If we compare her photographs a few years ago and now, it is immediately noticeable that the shape of the nose has changed as a result of rhinoplasty (the tip now looks neater, and the back is straight and narrow). Thanks to filler injections, the lips are fuller, the cheekbones are higher and the chin is sharper.

Rhinoplasty – from 120,000 rubles

Correction of the shape of the lips – from 20,000 rubles.

Chin shape correction – from 21,000 rubles.

Correction of the shape of the cheekbones – from 20,000 rubles.

Kris Jenner (64)

Chris Jenner (2007/2020) Chris Jenner (2007/2019)

Chris is not a frequent client of plastic clinics. Still, she increased and then reduced her breasts, corrected the wings of the nose, removed Bish’s lumps, underwent a forehead lift and eyebrow lift, and reduced nasolabial folds with the help of fillers. And, of course, I did not forget about the “beauty injections” and botox in the forehead and around the eyes.

Mammoplasty – from 210,000 rubles

Repeated mammoplasty – from 380,000 rubles

Rhinoplasty – from 120,000 rubles

Removal of lumps of Bish – from 30,000 rubles.

Forehead lift – from 60,000 rubles

Eyebrow lifting – from 60,000 rubles.

Correction of nasolabial folds with fillers – from 14,700 rubles.

Botulinum toxin injections – from 12,000 rubles.

In total, girls from the Kardashian family spent 3,100,000 rubles on beauty tuning.