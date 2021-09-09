The network is discussing the changed appearance of the eldest daughter of Pitt and Jolie – Gazeta.ru

The daughter of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Shiloh gave a new reason for discussing her appearance.

A 14-year-old girl, together with her mother and 16-year-old sister Zakhara, visited one of the boutiques in Los Angeles, reports SCMP… On social networks, they noticed that Shiloh has changed: if before she cut her hair short and wore baggy clothes, now she has grown her hair, tucked it into a high bun, and put on short shorts that look like a skirt.

Earlier, Shiloh’s desire to be like a boy became the reason for rumors about sex reassignment, through which the child supposedly goes. Fans of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt consider several interviews with the former star couple as indirect proof of this. So, in 2008, in a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Pitt said that Shiloh asks to call her John or Peter, and Jolie in 2010 admitted to Vanity Fair that Shiloh wants to be a boy from the age of three.

