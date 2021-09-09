The reasons for the disruption of Castillejo’s transfer from Milan to CSKA have become known

Journalist Nobel Arustamyan spoke about the reasons for the failure of the midfielder’s transition Samuel Castillejo from Milan to CSKA.

“CSKA agreed with Milan on the free loan of Castillejo. Then it was necessary to agree on the details with the Spaniard himself, who was also generally ready to go to Russia. In just a couple of days, a new agency was formed next to him.

Castillejo received € 2 million in Milan, CSKA was ready to take on this salary. But the day before the end of the window, the agency demanded € 3.5 million salary for Samu, another € 1 million – the agency’s commission. This is an important nuance: € 1 million is not the rental cost, which was reportedly due to Milan, but the commission. CSKA did not agree to these conditions. The club felt that they were perceived as a bottomless barrel: since Russia, then you can shake off the maximum. And there are no salaries of € 3.5 million at CSKA, agreeing to Castillejo’s terms would mean violating the club’s internal salary limit, ”Arustamyan wrote in his telegram channel.