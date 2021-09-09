The RFU saw the potential to triple the income of the Russian Championship :: Football :: RBC Sport

A new approach to the sale of rights will help significantly increase the income of Russian football, according to the RFU

Read us on News News

Photo: Denis Soloviev (global look press)



The potential income of the Russian Premier League (RPL), including money from the sale of rights to broadcast matches, can be tripled – up to 8 billion rubles. This was announced to RBC by the head of the marketing committee and vice-president of the RFU Denis Soloviev.

On Thursday, September 9, a meeting of the RFU working group on cost optimization and implementation of media and commercial rights for competitions organized by the RFU will take place. According to Solovyov, the working group included the chairman of the RFU Women’s Football Committee Polina Yumasheva, the RFU General Secretary Aleksendr Alaev, the CSKA General Director Roman Babaev, the RFU Deputy General Secretaries Eric Surikova and Maxim Mitrofanov, the RFU Vice President Igor Kamenskoy and the FNL representative German Chistyakov …

The decision to create a working group under the RFU Marketing Committee was made by absentee decision of the Bureau of the RFU Executive Committee. The task of the group is to quickly analyze, in the interests of the clubs, all available opportunities to increase the value of the commercial rights of all leagues, including in the context of a possible change in the structure of the championship.

Soloviev noted that the group estimated the potential income of the RPL. “Today RPL accumulates a little more than 2.5 billion rubles. income. We estimate the potential at 8 billion: the sale of media rights could bring 4–4.5 billion rubles, depending on production costs. Another 3 billion is the cost of the title, commercial rights by category and a betting sponsor, ”he said.

At the end of August, RBC learned about a new offer from Match TV for media rights on the RPL. Until September 1, the company has the priority right to extend the agreement for another four-year cycle. According to media reports, RPL offered 4.5 billion rubles. instead of the previous 1.7 billion rubles. in year. The current agreement between Match TV and RPL expires at the end of the current season. So far, the RPL has not responded to the proposal.

“Over the past three years, the RFU marketing service has done a great job. Today we clearly understand the approximate volume of the media rights market, we understand which partners are ready to enter Russian football for what amounts and in what configurations. Experience in the implementation of media and commercial rights to the Russian Cup, where revenues were increased almost 5 times, work with the institute of Russian national teams and the RFU brand, where the line of partners was almost completely closed, and revenues increased three times – all this became the basis for the adoption decisions of the bureau of the executive committee of the RFU on the creation of such a working group in the interests of clubs, leagues and all Russian football in general, ”said the vice-president of the RFU.

Soloviev said that the work of the RFU group does not contradict the activities of a similar RPL working group. “Well, first of all, the League has the right to do what it sees fit. Secondly, as far as I know, the League has obligations to the NST. We also communicated with the NST, we told them our vision of the configuration and the cost of rights, which in the end they made an offer to the League I do not have information. I know that they made a proposal to the League at the end of August, but for some reason it was not discussed at the general meeting. Therefore, let, for a start, the League form its attitude towards the proposal they have, ”Solovyov said.

According to him, today there is an important issue of the configuration of the distribution of rights. “You have to understand that now de jure the RFU has all the rights. Yes, the agreement with the RPL presupposes their automatic prolongation if all parties are satisfied with the progress of the partnership, but this does not mean that we will not discuss the terms of the continuation of this partnership, including commercial ones. Therefore, we are developing our options for configuring rights in such a way that RPL or other leagues could receive more income, “Solovyov admitted.