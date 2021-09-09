The size of the states of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian became known

Spouses will have a difficult time during the division of property in case of divorce.





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West











The 43-year-old rapper has long been one of the richest people in the United States. Kanye West makes money not only from music, but also from his Yeezy clothing brand. All together bring him a huge income every year. The numbers are already in the billions.

According to experts, the Yeezy brand is now valued at between $ 3.2 billion and $ 4.7 billion. The fact is that just recently West signed major contracts with Adidas AG and Gap Inc. The collaboration with Gap alone is estimated at $ 1 billion, and the rapper was given $ 122 million in cash and stock.

Kanye’s musical career has earned a total of $ 110 million. In addition, he has $ 1.7 billion in assets. The total amount of money that West owns is $ 6.6 billion.

The fortune of Kim Kardashian, who is now in the divorce proceedings with Kanye, is estimated at $ 750 million. She makes money on the set of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and also launches her own clothing brand and cosmetics line.

It is not yet clear how Kim and Kanye decided to split the multi-billion dollar fortune upon divorce. It is only known that the house in which they lived with their children near Los Angeles remains Kardashian. According to experts, the mansion is worth about $ 20 million.