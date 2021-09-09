“The Witcher Can’t Save You” – Announcing Leshy Action Trailer About Wildlife Protection As The Spirit Of The Forest

©

Polish developers from the Glivi Games studio have announced an unusual action game called Leshy. Players will move into the near future and take on the role of Leshy, a powerful guardian of the forest from Slavic myths. The authors promise to realize an exciting story about the struggle of nature with technology in 2040 and the Slavic atmosphere.

The presented world is beautiful, but at the same time dangerous and cruel, and the human desire for unlimited exploitation does not make everyday life in the forest easier. Human activity and the desire to plunder everything that catches the eye led to the destabilization and fear that reigned in the forest. The unprecedented sounds of industrial machines, saws and the sight of heavily armed corporation soldiers will awaken its most powerful guardians.

We are fans of Slavic mythology as well as fantasy action movies. We didn’t want to create another human hero. We got bored of games in which the role of the main character is played by a person, so we carefully researched Slavic mythology, and this is how Leshy, the guardian of the forest, was created. We also want to share its beauty with the whole world.

– Marco Majera, CEO of Glivi Games

Leshy is scheduled to be released on PC in 2023. The developers have already launched the game page on Steam.