There is a real superstar in Russia: Shipachev is unstoppable at the start of the Olympic season – he single-handedly beat the champion – September 8, 2021

One of the main problems of the Continental Hockey League is rightly considered a small number of stars. Those who would be known not only by fans and journalists, but also by spectators who wander into the arenas every six months. More precisely, in this offseason, when Ilya Kovalchuk left Avangard for nowhere, and Pavel Datsyuk has not yet been able to decide whether he will play for Avtomobilist, it might seem that these very stars in the KHL are not left at all …

Already the first 8 days of the regular season proved that this is not the case. There is one star, or rather a superstar, in our league. Her name is Vadim Shipachev, who at the start of the season looks like a real hockey monster.

In the first two matches – against Siberia and Dynamo Minsk – the Dynamo Moscow forward scored a double, but then it was possible to make a discount on the opponent’s level. On September 8, Shipachev made it clear that he did not need any discounts, single-handedly destroying the reigning champion.

At the end of the first period, the 87th number with a low throw caught Shimon Grubec, impenetrable in the last playoffs, by surprise.

At the beginning of the second dvadtsatiminutki Vadim burst into a puck from the position of a defender.

Then he unexpectedly threw from the corner of the court and received an assistant point thanks to the activity under the goal from Alexander Petunin.

And finally, he left “one to zero” with Grubets of the young Dynamo talent Dmitry Rashevsky.

5: 2 on the scoreboard, 4 points from Shipachev – an unreal show from a hockey genius! Those who thought that Vadim’s statistics would be negatively affected by the departure of link partner Dmitry Yashkin to America, were greatly mistaken – the leader of the blue and white suddenly woke up amazing sniper skills, but the dispatcher’s gift did not go anywhere.

It remains to be seen how much such a fuse will be enough for the only KHL superstar, to which fans in an ideal world should go in droves. And also to see how good Shipachev will be at the Beijing Olympics. There is no doubt that he will play there.