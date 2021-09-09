“There was not a single offer – not even for a ruble. We are glad that he stayed at Rubin, Saimanov informs about Khvich – Football

Rubin’s general director Rustem Saimanov spoke about Khvich Kvaratskhelia, who did not leave the Kazan club in the summer and will remain in the team at least until the winter transfer window.

“Khvicha didn’t leave and we are very happy that he stayed. We did not have the task of selling it, there was just a lot of talk about the fact that a large number of clubs are interested in it. But there was not a single offer to buy it – there was no official request from any club.

We didn’t announce any sums for it, so we cannot say that we have high demands. Well, they sent at least an offer for a ruble, then I would say that I am not ready for that. But they didn’t even send a ruble, so what else is there to talk about.

We were ready to negotiate, but there was no offer. He stayed, which we are glad of. The footballer is extremely important for us, and, as it seems, the fans fell in love with him too: they began to go to football with great interest. There are usually not many acquisitions from European clubs during the winter transfer window, but let’s see how things go. Now Khvicha is a Rubin player.

I think all these conversations somehow influenced Kvaratskhelia. He’s still a young guy. Maybe he thought he would leave, so it somehow destabilized him. And now he will definitely calm down and play, ”Saimanov said.