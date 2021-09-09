There will be no RPL on Match TV anymore? It’s quite real – 09/09/2021

A source: RIA News”

On Thursday, the RPL board voted in favor of holding a competition for the implementation of media rights, according to the league’s official statement. Thus, the offer of Match TV, which had a priority right to it, was rejected to conclude an agreement without holding a tender.

According to my information, the only one of the nine board members who voted against was a Zenit representative. Which is quite logical, given that the federal sports channel is owned by the Gazprom-Media holding.

But eight votes for the tender is an indicator of the mood of the clubs. The new general producer of Match TV, Alexander Tashchin, who replaced Tina Kandelaki, in his Telegram channel emphasized the social significance of football, which is important for many people to have access to free screening. However, RPL members are confident that other applications will also include an option with free broadcasts of matches on one of the federal channels. People who are aware of what is happening claim that Okko’s offer (affiliated with Sberbank) implies that individual games can be watched on Channel One. According to my information, another tender participant – the Start company (affiliated with Megafon) – in case of its victory, also expects to display the RPL on one of the publicly available all-Russian buttons. The fourth contender, Yandex, will probably not bypass this topic either.

In general, the position of “Match” is rather shaky. According to Eurostavka, the current TV rights owner is offering 18 billion rubles over four years – 4.5 billion a year. At the same time, Okko is ready to fork out much more – 24 billion in total, that is, 6 billion a year.

The difference is really big. And the logic of the clubs is simple: show us all the offers, and we will choose the most profitable one. Everyone wants to earn more.

If, under the current agreement, RPL members receive 1.9 billion rubles, of which 200 million immediately go to pay for the VAR, now the rates are finally growing. Previously, the country’s main sports channel remained a virtual monopoly, but with the development of Internet technologies, this advantage is no longer decisive.

All comers watched the Premier League last season on Okko. It will work in the same way with RPLs. With studios, inclusions etc. It’s just that the commentator will not be the conventional Georgy Cherdantsev, but, for example, Roman Gutsait.

Interestingly, the head of the marketing committee and vice-president of the RFU Denis Solovyov in an interview with RBC stressed that the Premier League is able to earn even more than 6 billion a year on rights: “Today the RPL accumulates a little more than 2.5 billion rubles in revenues. We estimate the potential at 8 billion: the sale of media rights could bring in 4-4.5 billion, depending on production costs. Another 3 billion is the cost of the title, commercial rights by category and a betting sponsor. “

Well, if the “Match” with Okko really arranges an auction, then the cost of the entire package may indeed reach the mentioned amount. After all, the “Match” competitors are talking about combining applications. In particular, according to my information, an alliance between Okko and Start is possible – the latter is already a premium partner of the former.

Clubs follow this rivalry by rubbing their hands. Still, if the RPL starts earning 8 billion rubles a year, then on average, each participant in the Premier League will have 500 million. Let’s add some more earnings (sale of tickets, season tickets, sponsor-bookmaker), and about 600 million will be released – the amount for which Tambov in its first season in the RPL did not just play, but retained its registration.

If now the majority of FNL teams do not want to go to the top division, fearing not to pull costs, now, with reasonable spending, it will be possible not to get into losses even without the help of state funds. It is clear that I am simplifying a little, because outsiders receive fewer leaders for media rights, but the difference is not that big.

Clubs, naturally, first of all think about their own benefits. At the same time, fans need to be prepared: with an increase in TV rights costs, the subscription fee will certainly increase. And then you won’t be able to watch all RPL matches for 299 rubles a month.