TikTok began to ban bloggers for the word “bitcoin”

TikTok began to remove cryptocurrency videos and block crypto bloggers. informs CNBC.

A special algorithm was introduced into the social network that automatically removes videos that violate community rules. According to them, TikTok prohibits the promotion of any financial services in videos if they do not contain branded content.

Because of this, bloggers teaching their subscribers the basics of crypto investment cannot use words such as “blockchain”, “decentralized finance” and names of specific coins, for example, “bitcoin” in their speech. All of these words provoke the AI ​​to delete the video.

The content authors are confident that this platform policy is associated with the growth of cryptocurrency fraud. Meanwhile, some of them have threatened to leave TikTok if the rules of the service remain unchanged.

