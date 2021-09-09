Titanfall 2 hacked by hackers, users are afraid to enter the game

©

Today, the Steam forums, Discord groups and other online communities dedicated to Titanfall 2 literally exploded with a torrent of disturbing comments: hackers discovered a critical vulnerability in the Titanfall 2 networking code that allows actions on local computers through the game server. All PCs running a copy of Titanfall 2 are at risk. Players were advised not to launch Titanfall 2 in any way, but rather to completely remove the game from the computer.

Respawn employees immediately began investigating these reports. According to the developers, the vulnerability does exist, but it is not as serious as the players claim. In theory, hackers can use it to force a running game to paint on your computer, but nothing more. A hotfix will be released soon that will solve the problem.

According to one of the players with the nickname Blueghost, the vulnerability is related to the limitation of the size of the temporary file, which is used to invite other users to the game. If the name of the user who invited you is larger than the size set by the game, then the game starts using other files to save this name. But as soon as it goes outside the temporary file, your computer now treats it as executable code.

This is not the first time Titanfall games have suffered from hackers. For example, in May of this year, both parts of the game were subjected to massive DDoS attacks.