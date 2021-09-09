Transfers of Russian clubs over 10 years, who earned and spent the most in the RPL: ​​Zenit, Spartak, CSKA – money

In early September, FIFA published a report that analyzed the transfer costs of clubs and associations over the past 10 years. We analyzed it in detail – you can read it at the link below.





Zenit has been in the top 30 in terms of transfer costs in 10 years. Russia – fifth in terms of losses

According to FIFA, Russia ranks fifth in the world in terms of transfer losses ($ -838.1 million) – above us England ($ -7.2 billion), China ($ -1.45 billion), Italy ($ -1 , 3 billion) and Germany ($ -926 million). The most expensive season turned out to be 2012/2013, when the clubs spent € 311.05 million and earned only € 71.71 million – a record loss of € 239.34 million. Then Zenit bought Hulk and Witsel (both for € 40 million ), Willian (€ 35 million) and Lasina Traore (€ 18 million) moved to Anji, Yann M’Villa (€ 12 million) to Rubin, and Mario Fernandez to CSKA (€ 10.5 million) …

The second most unprofitable season was the 2019/2020 season: € 237.4 million was spent on purchases, € 87.46 million was earned, so the loss amounted to € 149.93 million. Zenit again became the leader in spending – only the purchase of Malcolm pulled € 40 million

The St. Petersburg club, according to Transfermarkt, is also in the lead at the end of the decade: for 131 players it spent € 448.05 million, and earned only € 237.40 million on the sale of the same players – hence a large loss of € 210.65 million. the 2012/2013 season (€ -87.01 million) became unprofitable for the blue-white-blue, and the 2016/2017 season became profitable, thanks to the sale of the Hulk (€ +78.1 million).

Spartak is in second place with a large margin of € 248.5 million spent on 156 players. The club suffered the greatest loss in the 2012/2013 season (€ -26.6 million), and the 2018/2019 season became the most profitable. Muscovites remained in positive territory by € 4.15 million due to the sale of Quincy Promes to Sevilla.

In third place in terms of spending is Anji, which spent € 219.08 million on the purchase of stars for the “modern history”.

At the same time, according to the balance sheet, Dynamo will be on the second line with a loss of € 137.15 million. The capital club was spent three times: € 67.9 million was spent on acquisitions in the 2013/2014 season, € 43 million – in the 2019/2020 season and another € 33.6 million – in the 2011/2012 season.

But there is also a “profitable” list – it is headed by CSKA. Over ten years, the club spent € 126.31 million, while earning € 159.39 million, so the transfer balance turned out to be positive – € 33.08 million.The most profitable season for the army so far is 2021/2022: during this period CSKA earned € 42.8 million (the sale of Nikola Vlašić to West Ham brought € 30 million).

In second place in terms of profitability – “Rostov”: € +24.7 million. If you look at the graph of spending and income, then the “green” scale is most often higher than the “red” – the southerners only twice in 10 years went into negative territory.

In just a decade, our clubs spent € 1,615.57 million on transfers and earned € 1,123.7 million.The most profitable seasons were 2015/2016 (€ 54.97 million), 2018/2019 (€ 44.51 million) and 2016 / 2017 (€ 33.8 million) – in other years, the profit did not exceed € 10 million.Moreover, Russian clubs came out plus, in addition to the above, only nine more times, of which only twice – in this century.