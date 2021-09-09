UEFA President threatened to boycott the World Championships because of the FIFA reform

Alexander Cheferin believes that these changes will “kill” football. In addition, he considers it wrong to publicize the plan without discussing with UEFA.

UEFA President Aleksandr Čeferin has threatened FIFA with a boycott of the world championships if the tournament is held every two years. He told The Times about this.

He also noted that representatives of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) are also ready to refuse to participate. “I think this will never happen, because it is contrary to the basic principles of football. It is murder to play a monthly tournament for players every summer, ”Čeferin said.

He also noted that if the World Cup is held every two years, then it will coincide with the Women’s World Cup or the Olympic tournament. “The value lies in the fact that it happens every four years, you are waiting for this. It is like the Olympic Games, it is a grandiose event, ”Cheferin said.

He also suggested that the European federations would not support this proposal. “I hope that they (FIFA) will come to their senses, because I do not think it is the right approach not to discuss this proposal with the confederations. I learn about it from the media, ”added Čeferin.

In May this year, FIFA announced its intention to consider the option of holding the World Cup every two years. The proposal was put forward by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation at the FIFA Congress in May this year. The proposal was supported by 166 national federations, 22 were against.

The authors of the concept suggested that holding a tournament every two years would help reduce the number of international matches, but increase their value and relevance.