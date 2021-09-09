UEFA warns of boycott of the World Cup if it takes place every two years – 09.09.2021

In May, it was reported that FIFA would study the possibility of hosting the world championships for men’s and women’s teams every two years. This proposal was put forward by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) at the FIFA Congress. Currently, the FIFA World Cup is held every four years.

On Saturday, FIFA’s head of global football development, Arsene Wenger, called for the World Cup to be held every two years. Later, Cheferin said that holding the World Cup every two years would weaken the position of the tournament.

“We may decide not to play in it,” Cheferin told Reuters, referring to The Times. – As far as I know, South Americans have the same opinion. So good luck with such a world championship. “

“I think this will never happen, because it is contrary to the basic principles of football. Playing a month-long tournament every summer is killing players. The value of the World Championship is that it takes place every four years, you wait for it, like the Olympic Games, this is a huge event. I don’t see our federations supporting this idea, ”he added.

The head of UEFA expressed the hope that FIFA will “come to its senses”, since no consultations with UEFA have been held. “They didn’t come, didn’t call, I didn’t receive letters or anything else. I just read about it in the media, ”Cheferin said.

He also spoke out against holding the European Championship every two years. “This may be good for UEFA financially, but the problem is that we are killing football in this way. We are “killing” the players. I don’t think that clubs will let players go to him, and that would completely separate us, ”Čeferin summed up,