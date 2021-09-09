Ukrainian woman Maguchikh was photographed with Lasitskene again :: Others :: RBC Sport

During the final of the “Diamond League”, the athletes were again among the prize-winners, as during the Games in Tokyo. A joint photo taken at the Olympics led to a scandal

Photo: EPA / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT / TASS



Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh and Russian woman Maria Lasitskene posed for a photo after performing at the final stage of the Diamond League in Zurich. Australian athlete Eleanor Patterson posted a joint photo on her Instagram.

During the performances in Zurich, the Russian woman won by jumping to a height of 2.05 m. Maguchikh took second place, she showed the result of 2.03 m.

During the Tokyo Olympics this summer, Lasitskene also won the gold medal, while Maguchikh came in third.

Due to a joint photo with Lasitskene, a wave of negativity fell on the Ukrainian athlete in social networks. In addition, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar promised to hold a conversation with the Maguchikhs. At the same time, she asked critics to stop reacting harshly to the athlete.

Maguchikh herself explained the joint photo by the fact that she was delighted with the Olympic medal won. “At such moments I want to hug the whole world,” she said.

“I am loyal to Ukraine. I understand what happened. I want to urge everyone to be careful, because the enemy is ready for anything. For me it is an experience that makes me stronger, ”added the athlete.