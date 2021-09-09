Val Kilmer spoke about his passion for Angelina Jolie: “I couldn’t wait to kiss her.”

Val Kilmer and Angelina Jolie

Val Kilmer, 60, who has had affairs with many Hollywood beauties, spoke about his relationship with Angelina Jolie. The star of the film “Top Shooter” in his memoir “I am your Huckleberry” (the title is a tribute to Mark Twain, the actor’s favorite writer) remembered how he first met the actress. This happened on the set of Alexander, a year before she began dating Brad Pitt.

In a touching passage, Val recounted how his former co-star literally saved him.

I was saved from the icy hell of loneliness by another angel. Perhaps the most sincere and serious of all. Angelina. When people ask me about her, I always say that she is not like other women and other superstars. She’s great. Wiser. More tragic. There is more magic in it. It took me weeks to understand her a little bit

– the actor admitted.

Kilmer admitted that Angelina Jolie impressed him long before they started filming the film together.

We became friends. I was there when Angie’s mom (Marceline Bertrand) was battling cancer. They then stayed at her mother’s favorite hotel. I ended up there myself too

Val remembered.

Kilmer said that he wanted to rehearse more often with Jolie, who recently broke up with her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton.

I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet and write V + J on the tail of the plane. Then she just adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna. – he wrote.

Unfortunately for Kilmer, she fell in love with another. In 2004, Jolie met Brad Pitt on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and they began a relationship.

Val Kilmer was considered a sex symbol in the 80s and 90s, he had no end to his fans. The hardest part for him was the breakup with Daryl Hannah. He said that the failed relationship with the actress broke his heart to the smallest pieces.

I still love Daryl when we broke up, I cried every day for half a year, – Val admitted in his book.



Val Kilmer and Daryl Hannah

Cindy Crawford helped him recover. According to Kilmer, the model managed to make him happy, although the happiness did not last long. Kilmer is also credited with having affairs with Michelle Pfeiffer, Ellen Barkin, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.



Cindy Crawford and Val Kilmer

In the book, Val calls himself a “slave to love” and mentions that the “kaleidoscope” of his love affairs began with his acquaintance with the singer and actress Cher, who was 13 years his senior. Kilmer was then in his early twenties.



Val Kilmer and Cher

Val was married only once. In 1988, he married actress Joanne Whalley. In 1991, the couple had a daughter, Mercedes, and four years later, a son, Jack, appeared. In total, the stars have lived together for eight years. After the divorce, Kilmer sued his wife for custody for several years. As a result, the children alternately lived with mom and dad.

In 2017, Val first spoke about the fight against throat cancer. The actor then lost all his money due to unsuccessful investments, and Cher paid for his treatment. Now, according to him, the disease has receded.