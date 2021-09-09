Valery Bragin: “A very painful defeat”

SKA head coach Valery Bragin explained the defeat to Avtomobilist (2: 4) in the KHL regular championship match.

– The enemy played defensively, it was not easy. Big team. We conceded two funny goals. The most important thing is that we did not give up, we played to the end, we had chances at 2: 3 to level the score. It happens. A very painful defeat, – said Bragin.

– Your colleague noted that he did not have to see two such goals in a row in one match …

– It’s difficult to explain, it happened, it happens. This is the first time I have seen such a thing. This is hockey, anything can happen. The most important thing is to rework the opponent, even in such a situation, to change the course of the match.

– How does Samonov feel?

– Now it’s hard to say, I think it’s normal. In terms of psychology, he has no problems.

– How would you rate the first period in the performance of your team?

– The initial stage of the match was not bad. We moved well, created chances, then two funny goals … Starting from the second period, we still continued to work, could save the match.

– Did you support Marchenko somehow?

– Supported, everything happens in hockey, just two in a row – rarely.

– Have you talked to him? Is there any understanding of what he was trying to do in that episode?

– No, during the game they never talk about such things. On the contrary, they supported: “Come on, come on.” He played well in the second half.

– Could you share what Roman Rotenberg is responsible for on the bench?

– We have a common headquarters. All functions are distributed, each has its own area of ​​work.

– What is his area of ​​responsibility?

– General leadership.

– We haven’t seen Ketov for a long time …

– Galimov and Ketov were injured, now they are on the way.

SKA suffered its first defeat of the season and is fourth in the Western Conference, Avtomobilist is ninth in the East.

Read also: