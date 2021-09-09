Valorant will use TPM 2.0 to combat cheaters – so far only in Windows 11

Riot Games’ shooter Valorant has already been criticized for its harsh anti-cheating methods, but the company has no plans to stop there. According to Twitter account @AntiCheatPD, the shooter now requires a TPM in the system when running on a Windows 11 computer.

Using TPM to combat cheating is an interesting idea, but it can have some disadvantages in terms of user privacy and anonymity. With the help of this module, Riot Games will not only be able to block an account or an IP address, they have made a “black list” on the user’s computer itself. This can be done due to the fact that each TPM has a built-in RSA key that cannot be changed. Riot also requires Valorant to run Secure Boot on all Windows 11 computers.

Valorant has started to enforce both TPM and Secure boot if YOU are playing on Windows 11 to ensure a trusted platform when playing Valorant. @RiotVanguard team yet again leading the anti-cheat industry in the right direction for competitive integrity pic.twitter.com/qgTM1yNqdA – Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) September 3, 2021

Of course, the TPM lock can be bypassed by replacing the TPM and then reactivating all security features and installing a new TPM, but there are hardly many people willing to do this. And what about those who have motherboard BIOS emulated in the TPM system, but physical module it is missing. For example, in Russia the overwhelming majority of systems are such due to legal aspects.

It is worth noting that linking a game to TPM can also lead to privacy issues. Forcing every user to authenticate a computer through a hardware module whose key cannot be changed could provide tech giants and governments with a much more efficient method of keeping track of what people are doing online. Especially considering that TPM 2.0 specs state that manufacturers of TPM chips and computing platforms are not viewed as potential threats.