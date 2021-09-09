Wasseur: We will do our best to help Robert

Alfa Romeo is looking forward to an effective race in Monza, where Kimi Raikkonen will again be replaced by Robert Kubica …

Frederic Wasseur, Team Leader: “First of all, we wish Kimi a speedy recovery. He is still at home, in self-isolation, without any symptoms. We look forward to his return to work. This weekend, like last week in the Netherlands, he will be replaced by Robert Kubica, we will do everything to help him.

We come to Italy ready for our home race. After the spectacular show in Zandvoort, I wonder what tifosi will be prepared for us. For our part, we have prepared a special livery of the car and a large program of events at the historic headquarters of Alfa Romeo, but it is important that the results on the track also add to the festive mood.

In Zandvoort, we took another step forward, having achieved the best result in qualifying since 2014, only due to circumstances we were unable to join the fight for points on Sunday. In Monza, another challenge awaits us, Saturday’s sprint may add intrigue, but again we will give our best 100%. It would be great to have good results on the home track. ”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “The home race is always a special event, especially with the Monza tifosi. Last week we saw what kind of atmosphere the fans can create, hopefully this weekend in Italy will be the same.

In 2019, this race became one of the brightest moments in my career, I hope I can still perform brightly. In terms of characteristics, the track at Monza is completely different than at Zandvoort, but I hope that we will be competitive in qualification and achieve a good result in the race. “

Robert Kubica“First of all, I want to wish all the best to Kimi, I hope he is fully well and will be back in the cockpit soon. I look forward to racing in Monza, on an incredible track, where in 2006 I won my first podium.

Unlike Zandvoort, this track I know very well, which will help a lot, especially during the weekend with the Saturday sprint, when on Friday we will have only one training session. I am pleased with my work at the last Grand Prix and am looking forward to helping the team in Monza. “