what are the chances of Ukraine to get to the World Cup

After a second draw with Kazakhstan, there was a feeling that the Ukrainian national team no longer had a chance to go to the World Cup in Qatar. However, the subsequent draw with France and the loss of points by the Bosnians in the home game with Kazakhstan added optimism to the Ukrainians. Online edition “Euro-Football.Ru” looks closely at the tournament situation of the “yellow-blue”.

Tournament table

M Where Command AND V H NS RM O 1 World Cup France 6 3 3 0 8: 3 12 2 Joints Ukraine 5 0 5 0 6: 6 5 3 Finland 4 1 2 1 4: 5 5 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 0 3 1 5: 6 3 5 Kazakhstan 5 0 3 2 5: 8 3

Calendar

Command 7 round 8 round 9 round 10 round France – – Kazakhstan (home) Finland (exit) Ukraine Finland (exit) Bosnia and Herzegovina (home) – Bosnia and Herzegovina (exit) Finland Ukraine (home) Kazakhstan (departure) Bosnia and Herzegovina (exit) France (home) Bosnia and Herzegovina Kazakhstan (departure) Ukraine (departure) Finland (home) Ukraine (home) Kazakhstan Bosnia and Herzegovina (home) Finland (home) France (exit) –

In Group D, the teams played a different number of matches, which somewhat complicates the assessment of the situation. And yet France national team is unlikely to miss the first place, even taking into account the fact that Finland will come close on lost points. 8 out of 12 past matches in Group D ended in a draw – the teams now and then lose points in games with each other. In such a situation, the French feel quite comfortable with the existing gap and the remaining matches against Kazakhstan (at home) and Finland (away).

In such a tight group, it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which the French will be left without a direct ticket to the World Cup. That is, the main – and very hot – struggle in October and November should unfold for the second place, which gives a ticket to the play-offs.

National team of Ukraine in this selection she is surprisingly peaceful. The Yellow-Blues have drawn all five of the past matches, and they have already played twice against France and Kazakhstan. Alexander Petrakov’s team has two matches left against Bosnia and Herzegovina and an away match against Finland. At some point, it seemed that the Ukrainians no longer have a chance to go to Qatar, but the second draw with France and the misfire of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the home game with Kazakhstani open up some prospects for the “yellow-blues”. True, everything goes to the fact that the Ukrainian team will have to gain 9 points in the remaining games with direct competitors. With a probability of 99% this will be enough for the second place, but to beat the strong Finns and Bosnians on their fields is a very difficult task. Ukraine can take second place without three victories in October-November, but in this scenario, too many “ifs” are included.

Do not forget about the change in the format of the play-off matches for the right to compete in the World Cup. Now these are not two-match second-place duels, but three separate mini-tournaments with four teams in each. The semi-finals and final for a World Cup ticket in these mini-tournaments consist of one match. Given the tightness in Group D, the second place from this sextet in the play-off semi-finals is likely to play away, due to a potentially worse performance compared to other teams finishing second. That is, it will not be easy for the Ukrainian national team even with the finish in second place in the group to get to the world championship through the “joints”. In short, the chances of Ukrainians to travel to Qatar remain low. The same applies to the rest of the commands, which will be discussed below.

Finland national team it remains to play once with each of the opponents. The Finns are now second in terms of points lost, and the next match against Ukraine at home will be key for the team. If Finland wins, it will even be able to dream of a direct ticket to the world championship, because she will have to play at home against France. And yet it will be difficult for the Finns to take first place, but a victory over the Ukrainians will seriously bring them closer to the second position, because Ukraine and Bosnia will have to play with each other twice. It is unlikely that one of these teams will be able to take all six points in head-to-head matches.

Bosnia and Herzegovina squad in this selection has not yet won, but the team has a chance to be in the play-offs. The situation with the Bosnians is about the same as that of Ukraine – you need to beat your competitors in head-to-head fights. Bosnia will have to play twice with the Ukrainians and once with the Finns and Kazakhstanis. The home games against Ukraine and Finland are a great help for the Bosnians.

National team of Kazakhstan in this group did not become the whipping boy as expected. Kazakhstanis have already drawn twice with Ukraine and once with Bosnia and Herzegovina on its field. In the remaining three games, the Kazakhstan team will try to continue to upset their rivals. As for the struggle of Kazakhstanis for the second place, it is hardly possible to talk about it seriously.

