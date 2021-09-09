What cryptocurrencies to buy if Bitcoin falls: 5 ideas from experts

After an impressive price rally in August 2021, September may bring a correction in the crypto market. This is a great chance to buy promising digital currencies, and not necessarily Bitcoin. What coins can bring more returns than Bitcoin in the coming months?

From a July minimum of $ 29,500, the bitcoin rate in August 2021 jumped to $ 50,000. Optimists even began to predict a $ 100k cue ball again in the coming months. However, the market does not move in a straight line: “up and only up” is nothing more than a fiction for naive newbie investors. Even within the framework of a bullish trend, corrections occur, and September is traditionally a “red” month for cryptocurrencies.

How much can the prices fall on the crypto market in September 2021? Some analysts predict a decline to $ 40,000-42,000, and some to $ 30,000-35,000. Therefore, it is definitely not worth rushing to buy bitcoin at $ 47-48k.

If the BTC rate falls by 15-20%, then prices for altcoins will fall even more. For seasoned crypto investors, this is not at all a reason to panic, but the opportunity to buy cheaper quality coins is a kind of sale.

But which of the hundreds of assets to choose to maximize future returns?

1. Cardano (ADA)

In August, Cardano developers finally announced the launch date support for smart contracts: September 12. This is a huge step for blockchain, which, thanks to smart contracts, will be able to compete with Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche and other ecosystems. The ADA price has already increased by 140% since July, significantly outperforming Ethereum in terms of growth. The coin even took the third place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization, overtaking BNB.

At the time of this writing, the ADA rate was $ 2.80. Investors and traders can’t wait to buy Cardano at $ 2.30 or less, although this would require a fairly deep BTC correction.

2. Solana (SOL)

Another star of the current crypto season: since the middle of July, the SOL rate has grown in a parabola, from $ 23 to $ 110. Solana is an extremely fast blockchain with support for smart contracts and almost zero fees, on the basis of which almost any decentralized application can be created. It is important that the creators and buyers of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) also began to pay attention to SOL: if on Ethereum it costs $ 50-70 to issue one NFT, then on Solana it costs only a few cents. If the boom in the NFT market continues, then SOL may continue to break price records.

3. Polkadot (DOT)

The “Internet of blockchains” is what Polkadot is called. This platform allows the creation of independent blockchains (parachains) capable of exchanging information and assets both among themselves and with Ethereum and other ecosystems. So far, parachains have only been launched on an experimental network for Polkadot, Kusama (KSM, by the way, is also a very interesting investment asset). In August 2021, DOT lagged slightly behind its competitors: the price increased “only” by 65%. This means that the DOT has great potential for growth after the correction expected in September.

4. Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is another smart contract platform capable of handling up to 6500 transactions per secondwith each transaction fully confirmed in less than a second. Based on Avalanche, you can create not just decentralized applications, but entire blockchains (like on Polkadot). In addition, the stock of AVAX is limited and will continually decrease by burning portions of coins. AVAX showed excellent growth in August (from $ 13 to $ 53), after which the rate began to decline. In the event of a general market correction, the coin may be in the first turn for a new rally.

5. Ethereum (ETH)

As a result fork of London in August, the structure of blockchain commissions in the network changed: now part of the commission, instead of going to miners, is burned. Thus, the inflation rate of ETH has slowed down significantly, which may serve as a positive factor for pricing. In addition, the transformation of Ethereum to Eth 2.0 continues – a much more efficient and faster network, which we wrote about in detail in one of our recent articles.

Experts predict that ETH will even exceed Bitcoin in capitalization in the near future, which means that forward-thinking investors should replenish their ETH reserves with each significant correction.

Any rise is inevitably followed by a fall: this is the cyclical nature of markets. Therefore, you should not buy cryptocurrency at its peak – it is better to patiently wait a few weeks and purchase the same assets 10-30% cheaper. In the meantime, you have time to analyze the prospects of various cryptocurrencies and select those that can perform best during the next bullish trend.

When the MTC rate is growing rapidly, beginners often succumb to the general excitement and, as a result, lose money.

