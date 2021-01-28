What shoes are Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski wearing this winter

The return of the cult trend of the 2000s.

Thanks to the quarantine and the general trend for comfortable and almost homely clothes, some things that have been under the “fashionable” ban for a long time are becoming the most important purchase of the year. Perhaps we had some free time to feel nostalgic, and from these reflections on a quiet life, there was also a craving for the revival of fashion trends from the past. How else to explain the ugg boots craze for celebrities and influencers? Be that as it may, it is these shoes that have become a real must-have for the fall-winter season, regardless of whether you have to wade through snowdrifts on the way to the subway, or whether your pair of ugg boots is made up of shorts and a crop top.













Turning the fashion history back to the 2000s, we can’t help but recall the iconic looks with a pair of high boots by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, Kate Moss and Miley Cyrus. At some point, glossy magazines branded uggs as “ugly”, but as soon as the fashion came to ugly shoes, uggs regained the palm among the favorites of shoes. Of course, over the past ten years, our favorite boots have sometimes gone on country walks, and celebrities have not been able to give up the comfort of this couple at all between filming and touring. But ugg boots have not been included in the lists of trends for a long time.

Irina Shayk

Kendall Jenner

Emily Ratajkowski

With the right presentation of the most beloved fashion celebrities, whose choice literally dictates new trends, Ugg were able to return to our everyday wardrobe. Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner proudly showcase relaxed and relevant looks with the most comfortable shoes in the world, and fashion bloggers on Instagram manage to make them part of the most trending looks. Pandemic and lockdown firmly consolidated the position of this shoe, and the most stylish outfit of the year, perhaps, is considered to be a tracksuit with joggers and low ugg boots.

InStyle.ru has made a selection of stylish bows with the most popular and fashionable shoes of the year, which are worth taking note of.