What was the last Olympics with NHL players: Russia’s failure in Sochi, Canada’s victory

The NHL returns to the Olympics, and in Beijing we will again see the tournament with the best hockey players in the world. Ovechkin, Crosby, Hedman, Aho and others will converge in a dispute over gold, but for now the “Championship” recalls the last Olympics with NHL players. Sochi 2014.





Already a year before Sochi Gary Bettman hinted that the NHL at the Olympics is good, but “in some places it is not as good as in others.” That season, Alexander Ovechkin for the first time spoke about the fact that he would go to the home Games, no matter what. And he managed to enlist the support of the owner of “Washington”, who was ready to let the captain of the “capital” in Sochi go, even if the NHL did not go anywhere.

Negotiations for participation in Sochi-2014 ended positively in July 2013, despite the resistance of the club bosses. “This decision was not easy for us,” said Bettman. And before the hockey tournament ended at the Olympics, the NHL recalled once again that these Games do not bring them absolutely nothing. They did not go to Pyeongchang, but in the end they agreed to Beijing with great difficulty.

Kopitar and Slovenia national team

The 2014 Olympics itself gave many bright stories. Take the Slovenian national team, which for the first time in its history qualified for the Games and gave the world a chance to look at its main and only world-class star – Anzhe Kopitara. For the Stanley Cup winner (in six months he will become two-time), the Olympics became one of the main moments in his career, especially since his father was the head of the national team. “It will be an exciting event, one of the best hockey moments of my entire career. The fact that Slovenia will perform on the big stage in Sochi is an amazing event. We will try to surprise everyone, we want to show that we can play hockey. “

In the first match with Russia, Kopitar scored a point for the transfer and created dangerous moments more than once, in the second, with Slovakia, he scored himself and helped to win the first victory of the Slovenes at the Olympics. “We are lucky that we are the ones who write this tale. It’s hard to believe in her – rarely a small team like ours beats such a serious rival as the Slovak national team, which was the world champion and became the fourth at the last Olympics. Having won this victory, we presented our country to the hockey world, ”said Angers.

Angers did not finish the match with the USA due to poisoning, and the score was such that one could not count on a comeback. Slovenia still had a chance for the playoffs, and in the qualifying match with Austria Kopitar was again in the ranks and played more than anyone else, he also scored the first and winning goal. The Slovenes were powerless against Sweden in the quarterfinals, but Kopitar, despite the bitterness of defeat, was proud of his team.





T.J. Oshi became a nightmare for Bobrovsky

The match between Russia and the United States decided the fate of the first place in the group and, in terms of intensity and content, turned out to be one of the best. The fight was on every centimeter, the game kept in suspense until the last seconds, the team captain Pavel Datsyuk, who barely managed to recover by the start of the tournament, scored a double. Fedor Tyutin in the end he scored the puck, which was supposed to be decisive, but it was canceled – a few seconds before the goal, when Russia circled with incredible energy in the zone of the Americans, Jonathan Quick moved the gate slightly.

In the shootouts, the United States has an unexpected hero – the striker T.J. Oshie. He opened a series of post-match shots and did not miss, unlike Pavelski and van Riemsdyck, therefore, when the streak has gone beyond three compulsory attempts, Dan Bilesma released already exclusively striker “St. Louis”.

Oshi gave Bobrovsky a real nightmare, successfully completing four of his six attempts. When the entire arena was buzzing with tension, Oshi seemed to feel absolutely no pressure and continued to mock Bobrovsky, repeatedly punching him “into the house.” I was happy that the shootout was finally over, because I ran out of feints, ”he said after the game.

For Russia, nothing was lost yet, it only had to go through the qualification stage, which was successfully done. But in the quarterfinals we got Finland, where our team failed miserably.

43 year old Selanne and bronze of Finland

From 1992 to 2014, only one Olympics took place without the Finnish outbreak (OI-1994, when Selanne was already in the NHL, and the NHL has not yet been at the Games). At 43, he went to his sixth Olympics – by the way, in the rank of the top scorer of the Olympic hockey tournament of all time, having overtaken Kharlamov, Watson and Bubnik.

That season was not easy for Selanne, but in the Finnish national team he transformed and flashed again. He was the captain of the team and played in it not just the role of a veteran mentor, but was a real leader. He scored two points in the group stage, then buried all the medal hopes of the Russian national team in the quarterfinals, and scored another winning goal in the bronze match. He set several new records – he became the oldest hockey player to win an Olympic medal, and the oldest goal scorer.

Selyanne was named MVP of the 2014 Olympic hockey tournament. Absolutely deserved.





Selfless battle of Goodlevskis against Canada

Canada did not experience much of a problem in the group stage, playing exactly enough to win. Latvia lost all three matches in the group, but for the first time in history made it to the quarterfinals of the Olympics, defeating strong Switzerland in qualification.

A small, but very hockey country, selflessly fought with the Olympic champions and in the third period came out with an equal score – 1: 1. Only at the 54th minute Shea Weber brought Canada ahead, his goal was victorious. Young goalkeeper Christers Goodlevskis acted phenomenally, reflecting 55 of 57 shots.

Disqualification of Niklas Beckström

Sweden was stunned before the final – center of the second link Niklas Beckström failed the doping test. As explained later in Tre Krunur, the whole thing is in the drug for allergies, which the striker took for many years.

After the defeat, the Swedes made angry statements. “I am disappointed, I was deprived of perhaps the only chance to play in the final of the Olympics,” Beckström said. General Manager of the Swedish national team Tommy Boosted was even more categorical: “The IOC killed one of the best days in the history of Swedish ice hockey.”

Despite the disqualification, Bekström still received a silver medal.

Canada is the champion

If at the home Olympics in Vancouver, the history of Canada was about overcoming difficulties, finding yourself, becoming on the path to triumph, then the national team arrived in Sochi, knowing exactly what needs to be done in order to repeat the success.

Strict and serious, buttoned up with all the buttons, Canadians did not make unnecessary movements, they radiated confidence in their abilities and walked smoothly through the tournament, never stumbling. Don’t be confused by the small number of goals in most matches – Mike Babcock put defense at the forefront, reasoning logically that there is certainly no need to worry about the attack by the “maple leaves”. “In the playoffs, we held a master class in defense,” said the striker Jeff Carter.