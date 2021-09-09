What’s on at PlayStation Showcase 2021? Looking to the future PS5 – Gambling addiction

Sony starts her new presentation on the future PS5… It starts at 23:00 Moscow time and will last 40 minutes.

On the PlayStation Showcase 2021 stream, you will hear news from PlayStation Studios and some other inventive developers about games coming this holiday and beyond.

It will be possible to watch the show both on Youtube (player just below), and on Twitch… We will collect all the most interesting in this article during the broadcast. We are waiting for surprises and announcements!

Remake Announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – a temporary PlayStation 5 exclusive! It is engaged Aspyr media – not BioWare…

Submitted by Project eve Is an action-adventure thriller set in the not-too-distant future on a shattered Earth, invaded by unknown enemies.

Creators Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsAs promised, they showed a bit of gameplay.

Coming to PS5 in Spring 2022 Forspoken – and this is how it looks. A story trailer with gameplay has been published.

Remastered Debut Trailer Published Alan wakedue out on October 5th – including PS4 and PS5.

Version Grand theft auto v for the next generation consoles will be released in March 2022.

Fresh gameplay trailer published GhostWire: Tokyo… The game will be released in the spring of 2022.

We dropped in on the Sony show and “Guardians of the Galaxy“, Which will be released on October 26th.

Fresh trailer Bloodhunt Is a vampire battle royale that recently went into Early Access on PC and is coming soon to console.

Deathloop Coming soon to PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14th. In the meantime – a fresh video.

Few smaller projects – trailers Kid a mnesia exhibition and Tchia…

Remastered Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5 and PC! Coming early 2022.

Wolverine will get his game Wolverinewhich is engaged Insomniac! A fresh teaser is attached.

AnnouncedSpiderman 2“With Venom! Insomniac in shock. The game will be released in 2023.

And finally, we have a trailer for the sequel God of war with Kratos, Atreus and a bunch of creatures that the heroes have to defeat. And yes, the game got a subtitle Ragnarok…

Live

More on Gambling

The material is being updated