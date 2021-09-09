WhatsApp will stop working on millions of smartphones and tablets – Capital C

Photo: Social networks

WhatsApp messenger will stop supporting legacy IOS and Android smartphones. This is evidenced by the updated data on the requirements for devices that the company has published.

As reported by Life, from November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will no longer support phones running the latest Android 4.0.4 operating system or older. In this case, the application will continue to work on devices if smartphones are able to receive SMS or calls during the number verification process. And iPhone owners will be able to continue using the messenger if their device has iOS 10 or later. In addition, owners of Android tablets with an active SIM card are among the lucky ones. But if the device works on the Web only through a Wi-Fi connection, then it will not be included in the list of supported ones. However, WhatsApp recommends that you “switch to a supported device or save your chat history until the date of the switch”. Earlier, the developers of WhatsApp delighted users that a new feature of disappearing messages will appear in the application. Most Russian users will be able to test the new option only after a few months due to its long testing.