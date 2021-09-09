Why Anton Miranchuk is not playing – what kind of injury, when he returns, questions to the Lokomotiv medical headquarters – September 9, 2021

After Alexey Miranchuk left for Atalanta, his younger brother Anton became the leader of Lokomotiv. In the first part of the season, he scored against Bayern, Atlético and RB Salzburg in the Champions League, and was the base player of the Russian national team in the Nations League matches. But in January 2021, something went wrong – Miranchuk missed about two months due to a strange injury – tendon inflammation.

He ended the season with a reserve player entering the field during the game. He also did not go to Euro 2020. It seemed that during the vacation and preseason, the problem should be solved, but after the 5th round, Anton never returned to the base. Only the other day, the footballer underwent a full medical examination in Germany, after which he was prescribed a course of conservative treatment in a German clinic. Recovery will take at least two months, according to sources.

“This injury was diagnosed by the new medical headquarters of FC Lokomotiv this summer, after which it was decided to send the football player for examination to Germany to confirm the diagnosis and choose treatment tactics,” Lokomotiv said in a statement.

At the end of August, Miranchuk’s agent Vadim Shpinev attacked the medical headquarters of Lokomotiv with criticism. He accused the head of the club medical staff Alexei Repetyuk of unprofessionalism and called him a Judas.

“The problem is serious with Anton. Few people know, but since January of this year, right from the first camp, Anton has a serious problem in the adductor muscle of the front of the thigh. All this affects the hip joint, everything gathers and accumulates. Constant pains subside and intensify. Sometimes you have to use pain relief. As far as he is enough, so many people play.

As far as I understand, the head coach has information about this problem. But, unfortunately, the medical staff is headed by a person who, by definition, should not be in this position. Because he is a Judas in the first place. Secondly, his professional qualities are far from ideal, a person should not occupy this place.

This is a man (Repetyuk – Sport24) who simply handed over all his senior comrades with giblets and took the place of Eduard Bezuglov. I don’t know what the problem is, but at least I had very good and correct contact with Bezuglov. Communication was built. If some kind of medical intervention, a serious examination was needed, it was decided in a day or two. This concerned not just the players of the main team, but the players of the academy, the kids.

Anton’s problems began in January, September is just around the corner. Anyone taking any action? I don’t understand why this is happening. Maybe there is a lack of qualifications, maybe a sense of responsibility. “

Lokomotiv doctor Alexander Rezepov responded to Shpinev’s criticism. According to him, it is possible that the previous medical staff gave Anton the wrong diagnosis.

“Miranchuk really got an injury back in the winter, then, perhaps, the previous medical headquarters made him an incorrect diagnosis. Unfortunately, there is no medical documentation for the player at all.

After our arrival, we had a dialogue with the footballer, where a joint decision was made on the methods of preparing for the season. It was decided to limit ourselves to conservative methods and rehabilitation procedures up to a certain point. The chosen tactics allowed the player to take part in the training process in full without any restrictions. In fact, Anton did not miss a single training session, constantly, without pauses, trained in the general group, together with everyone, he had a full training camp in Austria, took part in official matches. “

At about the same time – at the end of August – Match TV obtained a letter from Lokomotiv medical workers to the general director of Leonchenko, in which they asked to consider another person for the position of medical director.

Match TV

Then there was a rumor that Lokomotiv could change the head of the medical staff. However, while Alexey Repetyuk is still in his place, medical staff began to leave the club en masse.

Repetyuk responded by saying that Shpinev’s comment was the result of personal hostility and decisions made that did not satisfy the agent’s interests. When asked about the dismissal of employees, he replied that this is a question for them, not for him.

Be that as it may, Lokomotiv cannot count on one of its leading players and the seventh most valuable Russian footballer for more than six months, according to transfermarkt. Due to the uncoordinated work of the medical staff and ambiguous decisions to restore the player, Anton Miranchuk lost almost a year of his career. A strange and wild story.