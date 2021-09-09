why he decided to fight in the league of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Sport-Express

Interview with Storm.





Alexander Shlemenko, 37 years old. Average weight. Statistics in MMA: 61 wins, 13 losses.

Artur Huseynov, 37 years old. Middleweight, light heavyweight. Statistics in MMA: 27 wins, 10 losses, 1 draw.

On September 8, ex-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced that on October 17 in Krasnaya Polyana, at the tournament of his Eagle FC (EFC) league, a fight will take place between MMA veterans Alexander Shlemenko and Artur Huseynov. Soon after this announcement, Shlemenko answered the questions of the SE correspondent.

– When did you start negotiations on a fight with the Khabib League?

– You all saw how Khabib said that he was interested in me. So he spoke, in my opinion, on Saturday or Friday, journalists began to ask me questions, but it was too early to say anything. And now, it seems, on Monday Sergey wrote to me (Zhatkin. – Approx. “SE”) from Khabib. That’s how we started some progress.

On Tuesday they sent me an offer, and it suits me. Then we phoned again – directly with Khabib. We agreed on the date, the rival. He made me an offer, which I could not refuse, everything is professional and worthy. And on Wednesday they called me and said that Artur Guseinov was ready for battle, that there was a date and place – October 17 in Sochi.

– That is, you did not think for a long time when you were offered to compete with Artur Huseynov?

– Well, to be honest, I tried to play at the Bellator tournament (it will be held in Moscow on October 23. – Approx. “SE”). And in principle, such a probability still remains: suddenly one of the fighters will fly off. Anything can happen.

I watched an interview with Arthur, which, by the way, came out on your channel, and I realized that, it turns out, this fight had been desired for him for a long time.

– How many fights is the contract with the Khabib League for?

– As such, we do not have a contract. So far, Khabib and I have only a verbal agreement. That’s all. I think the contract will be prepared a little later, because everything went very quickly.

– Have you ever been offered a fight with Artur Huseynov in the past?

– I assumed that I could meet with him. But we fought in different organizations. He fought in M-1, and I fought in Bellator, and somehow our paths did not cross too much. Purely hypothetically, I assumed that we could fight, but at some time he disappeared somewhere, got lost, left the battles, did something else, and I continued to perform. But, you know, we met now. I would say the inevitable meeting has happened (smiles).

– What fights did you watch?

– Yes, almost everything. I have known him for a long time. We also played as an amateur with him, in my opinion, at the same tournament in Moscow, but in different weight categories. I have known him for a long time, and I switched to professionals earlier than he did. When he turned professional, I was already a harder fighter, in good standing. I followed him like that, because they expressed some kind of mutual respect for each other. Plus, we have a similar technique: we both played hand-to-hand, we love to hit with a turn. But as he told you, his technique is better (smiles). Therefore … We have it similar, but he has it better (smiles).

– Can you call Huseynov one of the best middleweights in Russia?

– Well, he definitely is. Why? No offense to the young, but still … What is professional sports? This is the media component, this is the experience of performances, this is the entertainment of the fighter. And in these aspects Huseynov showed himself well, agree? Let’s remember his fight when he knocked out reigning Fight Nights league champion in light heavyweight Iranian Hassan Yousefi (the fight took place in 2017. – Approx. “SE”). Maybe someone will disagree with me, but I consider him one of the best middleweights in Russia. Certainly one of the most spectacular middleweights. Yes, he was defeated, but mostly they were stuck or tactically overplayed. But the chance of a puncher always remains, do you agree?

– Both you and Arthur fought Marcio Santos. Feels like Huseynov is a more dangerous opponent than the Brazilian?

– It depends on what to compare the danger with. It’s just that when I fought Santos, I fought him emotionally very tired. And this was the first such experience for me – my guys fought before my fight. This is how it happened. I don’t blame anyone, then I worked like this. The only negative in the fight with Marcio Santos is the fact that I did not finish him. That’s all.

Still, it seems to me that Huseynov is more dangerous for me. He is more explosive, he can knock out. Marcio Santos is not a dangerous fighter. He is patient, but he has no knockout punch. He cannot cut down with one blow, he does not have some kind of turntables. Yes, he is stubborn, with a strong head, he will press against the net, try to fence. And if he does not succeed, then, in fact, he will no longer be dangerous. He did not inflict serious damage on anyone in striking technique, agree?

Arthur can still throw out some kind of turntable, a kick from his foot – in the liver, in the head. He has explosive punches, and so you can fly away in a knockout. He is definitely a dangerous fighter.

– Can we say that Huseynov’s unexpected strikes are his strong point?

– The natural component is his strong point. Still, he is explosive by nature. It has a nice blast. Because he has good explosive strength, he is able to deliver good punches. Plus, he has pretty good flexibility – he flaps his legs well. Strikes fast, lashing kicks. That’s all. There are pluses as well as minuses.

– What could you say about his last fight against Marcio Santos? You agree with the referee’s decision (the fight took place at the end of August and ended in a draw. – Approx. “SE”)?

– It is hard to say. This is probably some kind of political decision. Arthur was not ready for this battle (Huseynov went to the battle on a two-day notice. – Approx. “SE”). Marcio, one might say, was not ready either. Because if he is ready, then he makes weight (initially, Santos was supposed to fight Faridun Odilov in middleweight, but after falling off the plane he said that he could only compete in light heavyweight – so Huseynov became his rival. – Approx. “SE”). And so they had an interesting fight. On the whole, probably a logical result.

– Who is better at doing backfists – you or Guseinov?

– Well, here we are and find out on October 17 (smiles). Everyone applies them in their own way. But if you take statistics, then I have more knockouts from a backfist. I have two times more fights than he did.





– Alexander Emelianenko announced his readiness to fight and beat his brother Fedor. What is your reaction?

– You know, to be honest, none at all. Why? Ilya Andreev (chief of the department of martial arts “SE”. – Approx. “SE”) I threw this podcast, even sent the timecode. I tried to look, but, damn it, I somehow felt not even very pleasant to watch it. No offense to anyone, but I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t even bother to wait for the moment where he talks about Fedor. So I heard what he said about it, but I could not overpower myself and look. Therefore, I do not know what to comment on here. And for what in general? Who cares what he could or could not? I think it is wrong to conduct such conversations.

– The public harshly criticizes Alexander – people even say that with these words about his brother, he disgraces the Russian people. Do you share this opinion?

– I would not cling to people, nationality and other moments here. The fact that this is not very beautiful behavior … Again, here who has some truth. We don’t know everything about their relationship, right? Therefore, it seems to me, so publicly … This is their own business. It is necessary to decide it personally. Why bring it out to the public? Why sit and say, “I would beat him”? Moreover, there is native blood here … For what? I do not understand. Maybe someone is okay with this, but I don’t understand it. I was brought up in such a way that I do not understand this, I do not share this.