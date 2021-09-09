Zagitova told how she was shaking with fear before meeting with Buzova

Figure skater Alina Zagitova shared her emotions from meeting with singer Olga Buzova.

Olympic champion in figure skating Alina Zagitova remembered the times when she was the host of the Ice Age show. Then the young athlete had to push aside her “introversion” and overcome herself in communicating with strangers, including international stars.

Moreover, Zagitova had an important mission – to reveal the identities of the speakers and ask them leading questions. The presenter had difficulties with this: “Someone speaks well, but I am a closed person – I was always better alone. I like to think, to delve into myself … “.

The most epic case of a skater happened with the singer Olga Buzova. Zagitova said that she was so worried that she could easily confuse the name of a famous instadiva during filming and personal conversation. Although the topics for the interview were prepared in advance, the champion forgot everything with every step.

“I remember when I approached the participants, for example, Olga Buzova, I was already shaking all over. I didn’t know what to say, all my thoughts were in a pile. And I seemed to come up with questions, but already on the way I forgot everything. I was so worried that instead of “Olya” I could pronounce a completely different name, “Komsomolskaya Pravda quotes Zagitova.

Recently, a 19-year-old figure skater accidentally lit a tattoo. The girl immortalized the symbol of the Olympics on her wrist.