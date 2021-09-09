“Zenit has no chance to appeal against the decision of FIFA. The club broke the rule. ” Lawyer Prokopets about the bath of Malcolm and Claudinho – Football

Sports lawyer Mikhail Prokopets commented on the FIFA sanctions against Zenit midfielders Malcolm and Claudinho.

The blue-white-blue midfielders will miss the RPL match with Akhmat (September 11) and the game with Chelsea (14th) in the Champions League due to the St. Petersburg club returning players from the Brazilian national team ahead of schedule.

– FIFA could not do otherwise, and a ban on matches for Claudinho and Malcolm is absolutely expected.

There is a rule that if a club does not send players to the national team, then these players cannot enter the field for their club for five days after the end of the national team match.

The exception is injuries, due to which a player cannot go to play for the national team of his country. Neither Malcolm nor Claudinho are injured.

This is done so that all the strongest players are released to the national team. If you give the clubs the right to choose who will go to the national team and who will not, then they will not let anyone go.

– Does Zenit have a chance to challenge the decision?

– Zenit has no chance to appeal against the decision of FIFA, because they violated this rule.

And if they try, it will take a long time, much more than five days. The situation is undoubtedly a conflict, and relations with the football federation have definitely suffered, – said Prokopets.

Malcolm and Claudinho have been banned from playing Chelsea – but Zenit disagrees. Looks like Barrios won’t be there either