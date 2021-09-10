13 European leagues, including the RPL, opposed the World Cup every 2 years

13 European championships have opposed the proposal to hold a world championship every two years. This includes the Russian Premier League.

“The leagues have strongly and unanimously opposed any proposal to organize the FIFA World Cup every two years.

The leagues will work together with other stakeholders to prevent football governing bodies from making unilateral decisions that harm the national championships, which are the backbone of our industry and are of prime importance to players and fans across Europe and around the world.

New competitions, renewed competitions or expanded competitions in club and national football both at the continental level and at the global level are not the solution to the current problems of our game in an overloaded calendar.

The football calendar definitely requires the consent of all stakeholders and can only be the result of a delicate balance between club and national football and between domestic and international club football, ”the Association of European Professional Football Leagues (EPFL) said in a statement.

The EPFL Board of Directors includes the Premier League and the English Football League, professional leagues from Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, France, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Romania and Poland.